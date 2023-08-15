$278 billion and 170,600 jobs: How Biden’s landmark climate bill changed the economy

When the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was signed into law on August 16, 2022, the monumental bill came with a slew of notable numbers: $369 billion for climate and energy investments, up to $7,500 in tax credits for the purchase of new electric vehicles, the promise of “millions” of well-paying clean energy jobs.

A year later, there are now a handful of numbers to quantify the impact the bill is already having. The full effect of the Inflation Reduction Act isn’t meant to be immediate—its climate incentives extend over a 10-year period, and it has a long-term goal of reducing carbon emissions by 40% by 2030. But just one year in, climate groups are tallying up a significant amount of successes. Here are a few numbers that show the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act after one year: At least 210 major new clean-energy and clean-vehicle projects have been announced by private industry, according to E2, a group of business leaders that advocate for environmental policies, and which has been tracking clean-energy projects announced since the bill’s signing. That figure includes the announcement of 97 new or expanded electric vehicle projects, 44 solar panel factories and projects, 18 wind turbine factories or projects, and 35 battery and storage projects.

E2 only tracks projects that have been publicly announced since the IRA’s signing, and some projects don’t include investment data or job estimates, so the group notes that its numbers are pretty conservative. Even still, those 210 publicly announced projects across 39 states represent more than $86 billion in investments and at least 74,181 new jobs. “It’s like nothing we’ve seen in generations in this country,” E2’s executive director Bob Keefe said on a webinar announcing the numbers. “And by the way, it’s just the tip of the iceberg.” Climate Power, a nonprofit climate advocacy group, has more numbers that show the jobs impact of the IRA. According to its research, the climate plan in the Inflation Reduction Act has created more than 170,600 clean-energy jobs. Those jobs include not just workers at new renewable energy factories, but also construction workers, electricians, mechanics, support staff, and more. This range shows the wide breadth of clean-energy jobs, even if they weren’t previously thought of as such. (These jobs are also in high demand—and even facing shortages—as more and more infrastructure projects go green). Those new jobs are found across 44 states and 272 new clean-energy projects, according to Climate Power’s reporting, which says it includes “all clean-energy projects that moved forward since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.” As such, it may be a bit more far-reaching in its scope; one example Climate Power gives that E2 doesn’t include in its report is an Xcel solar plant in Minnesota, which was first announced in 2021 but approved after the IRA was passed in 2022, and which could still take advantage of IRA tax credits. Climate Power puts the total of new investments for these projects at $278 billion. Michigan leads the country with 24 new projects, followed by Georgia with 22, South Carolina with 20, California with 16, and Texas with 14.

Both Climate Power and E2 note that Republican-led congressional districts have benefited the most from IRA incentives. According to Climate Power, 152 clean-energy projects have been announced across 92 Republican-held districts, creating 96,216 jobs. “Because of President Biden’s clean-energy plan, urban to rural communities, red and blue states, and everything in between are benefitting from the clean-energy manufacturing boom,” Chrissy Polizzi, deputy managing director of communications at Climate Power, said via email. The Inflation Reduction Act wasn’t solely a climate bill; there are parts of it that address healthcare costs and taxes—and there’s also the question of how, as its name implies, it has impacted inflation, which has declined since the bill’s passage. But there are still far more climate impacts from the bill to be seen in the coming decade. There are provisions for about $8.8 billion in discounts and rebates for electric appliances and home energy-efficiency updates (many of those aren’t yet available; they’re expected to begin in late 2023). The IRA is also expected to create more than 9 million new jobs over the next 10 years. Though it will take a while to see just how monumental the IRA is, one year in, there are already clear signs of its success.