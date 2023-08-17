What’s new at Fast Company’s 9th annual Innovation Festival

BY KC Ifeanyi2 minute read

We’re only a couple of weeks away from Fast Company’s 9th annual Innovation Festival in New York City.



From September 18-21, the Innovation Festival will bring together thousands of inventive thinkers, up-and-coming entrepreneurs, and visionaries from around the world to celebrate the creativity and groundbreaking ideas that are transforming industries.

If you’ve been to the Innovation Festival before, you can expect much of what you’ve come to love about the event: dynamic stage conversations from speakers this year including Tracee Ellis Ross, Slack CEO Lidiane Jones, Drew Barrymore, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, and Humane cofounder Imran Chaudhri; thought-provoking Fast Tracks, our spin on field trips, featuring office visits to Made Music Studios, Luxuny Atelier, M.M.LaFleur, and many more; and hands-on workshops with industry leaders. But what would the Innovation Festival be if we weren’t innovating ourselves? This year, we’re introducing some new experiences that will leave you entertained, enlightened, and energized.



Check them out below and sign up through the session selector while slots are available! Dumb Money Advance Film Screening and Q&A

In 2021, a group of amateur investors on Reddit brought hedge funds to their knees and upended Wall Street by betting big on the failing video game retailer GameStop. What ensued was a financial drama of David vs. Goliath proportions that sparked a larger conversation around democratizing investing—and became the basis of Sony Pictures’ upcoming film Dumb Money. Join an advance screening of the film followed by a Q&A with the writers and executive producers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

Day(s):

Monday, September 18



Location:

Tribeca Screening Room

375 Greenwich St.

New York, NY 10013 The Innovation Diaries: What’s the Story of Your Creative Breakthrough?

You come to the Innovation Festival to get inspired—now we want to be inspired by you! We’re handing you the mic to tell your stories of the breakthroughs that have shaped your life and career. Audio from this session will be recorded and posted on Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies podcast. If you’re attending the Innovation Festival this year and interested in sharing your story, fill out this form. We’ll be selecting 8 attendees to take to the stage, but we encourage everyone to join this session and listen from the crowd to gain invaluable insights from your fellow attendees.



Day(s):

Wednesday, September 20 and Thursday, September 21



Location:

Convene

225 Liberty St.

New York, NY 10281 Strength 50 Workout with Orangetheory Fitness

Presented by Orangetheory Fitness

Be one of the first to experience Orangetheory’s new Strength 50 class—a strength and resistance training workout designed to help you gain lean muscle mass, improved form, and unstoppable power. Leave the session feeling recharged and ready to conquer the day ahead!



Day(s):

Tuesday, September 19 and Thursday, September 21



Location:

Convene

225 Liberty St.

New York, NY 10281

Morning Yoga with Jessamyn Stanley

Start your morning with a yoga session led by renowned instructor and author Jessamyn Stanley, and leave feeling charged and centered for the rest of the Innovation Festival! Day(s):

Wednesday, September 20



Location:

Convene

225 Liberty St.

New York, NY 10281 Afternoon Wellness with Nora Tobin

Hitting that afternoon slump? Not on our watch! Join health and wellness expert Nora Tobin for an afternoon wellness session to boost your productivity.