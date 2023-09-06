Hootsuite CEO: How a single ‘cold call’ got me my big break

Perhaps it was the constant pulse of energy that is New York City. Or maybe it was the hunger and hope that comes from being an immigrant to the U.S. Or it just might have been pure ignorance. Most likely it was a combination of all three. I was 19 years old, a sophomore at NYU’s Stern School of Business, and I was so thankful to be working a back office, full-time job at Morgan Stanley while also balancing a full course load—using one to pay for the other. Seeing up close the inner workings of the world’s financial capital instilled a thirst in me that made me want more, so I embraced my curiosity and sought out to learn as much as I could, and I started with a flurry of cold-call emails.
Well, they weren’t totally cold. I leveraged the access I had to the internal email database to reach out to senior people and request time in their calendars. That was my first foray into professional relationship building. My goal was to learn and seek out new opportunities in the company. Both happened, but not immediately. Six months later, while still in my second year of university, I heard from a cold-call contact again and he encouraged me to apply for an investment banking program they’d built. That first meeting opened the door to an opportunity that hadn’t even existed initially, and became the foundation of my early career in finance which ultimately led me to my role as CEO of Hootsuite.
Today, with the advent of social media, the concept of the cold-call email has now expanded outside the access to email addresses within the walls of any one organization, to the entire professional community. There are so many learnings to be mined from the art of cold-call outreach.
Access weaker ties
While my cold calls may have been naive (I had no idea that people “shouldn’t” do that)—ignorance can be a strength. In the end, only one person got back to me, but you only need one. It proves for me some research I saw recently that said our biggest opportunities and best sources of new information actually come from our “weak ties,” or distant connections.
Although most cold-call communications are initiated with a projected outcome, for those starting their careers, know that those outcomes are not usually obvious and that there are hidden opportunities everywhere.
- Be curious. Take every opportunity to seek out people to talk to in your chosen field, in adjacent fields and ask questions—seek their advice.
- Employ a social selling tactic. Follow them on social media, consistently engage with their posts, pose questions, and provide your perspective—your digital network will expand even further.
Stand near closed doors and knock
Throughout the early days of my career I never abandoned the concept of cold calling. I knocked on office doors and asked how I could be helpful. I never said no to the work and because of that MDs took me to meetings I wouldn’t have had access to otherwise. I sat in rooms with successful people, I listened and absorbed. And while I didn’t understand everything, I learned—from what they said, what they wore, how they held themselves. And I formed relationships that are the foundation of my network today—many of whom I now partner with as Hootsuite customers.
Become a social sleuth
While crafting a cold call message it’s normal to be overtaken by a feeling of self-doubt. What makes me think I can reach out to this person? The trick is in the preparation. Do your research and leverage the power of social media as your first go-to. The average social media user is on seven different social platforms where they are engaging with content, sharing their perspective and basically framing who they are. You will learn where you have commonalities, and where you differ, lean into that in your outreach.
- Mine for connections. Look for connections that you have in common, or perhaps you’ve worked in the same company or industry, leverage those details to create a warm introduction.
- Personalize your approach. Don’t craft a one size fits all pitch. When I receive an outreach that starts with – “I just wanted to” I don’t make it to the end – it’s both passive and generic. Instead, start with something like – I see you were named to the top 40 under 40 list, I’m aiming to do the same. Big difference.
Fortune favors the bold
The fear of rejection often hinders people from boldly asking for what they want, but you miss every chance you don’t take. Only one cold email, in a warm environment, materialized into a meeting, but that meeting secured a job that allowed me to complete my degree, and a mentality that’s driven me ever since. The Wall Street Journal called the current job market ‘jittery’ for recent grads, less likely to hire from a pool with little to no experience. It requires a degree of chutzpah to stand out. To anyone hesitating to draft that cold call I ask—how can you create a warm environment to send it through? Think of it as an opportunity to demonstrate initiative and showcase a go-getter attitude. The worst they can do is ignore you, but it could also launch your career.
Irina Novoselsky is the CEO of social media management platform Hootsuite.