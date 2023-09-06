Hootsuite CEO: How a single ‘cold call’ got me my big break

BY Irina Novoselsky4 minute read

Perhaps it was the constant pulse of energy that is New York City. Or maybe it was the hunger and hope that comes from being an immigrant to the U.S. Or it just might have been pure ignorance. Most likely it was a combination of all three. I was 19 years old, a sophomore at NYU’s Stern School of Business, and I was so thankful to be working a back office, full-time job at Morgan Stanley while also balancing a full course load—using one to pay for the other. Seeing up close the inner workings of the world’s financial capital instilled a thirst in me that made me want more, so I embraced my curiosity and sought out to learn as much as I could, and I started with a flurry of cold-call emails.

Well, they weren’t totally cold. I leveraged the access I had to the internal email database to reach out to senior people and request time in their calendars. That was my first foray into professional relationship building. My goal was to learn and seek out new opportunities in the company. Both happened, but not immediately. Six months later, while still in my second year of university, I heard from a cold-call contact again and he encouraged me to apply for an investment banking program they’d built. That first meeting opened the door to an opportunity that hadn’t even existed initially, and became the foundation of my early career in finance which ultimately led me to my role as CEO of Hootsuite. Related: 6 tips for writing a perfect cold email Today, with the advent of social media, the concept of the cold-call email has now expanded outside the access to email addresses within the walls of any one organization, to the entire professional community. There are so many learnings to be mined from the art of cold-call outreach.

Access weaker ties While my cold calls may have been naive (I had no idea that people “shouldn’t” do that)—ignorance can be a strength. In the end, only one person got back to me, but you only need one. It proves for me some research I saw recently that said our biggest opportunities and best sources of new information actually come from our “weak ties,” or distant connections. Although most cold-call communications are initiated with a projected outcome, for those starting their careers, know that those outcomes are not usually obvious and that there are hidden opportunities everywhere. Be curious. Take every opportunity to seek out people to talk to in your chosen field, in adjacent fields and ask questions—seek their advice.

Employ a social selling tactic. Follow them on social media, consistently engage with their posts, pose questions, and provide your perspective—your digital network will expand even further. Stand near closed doors and knock Throughout the early days of my career I never abandoned the concept of cold calling. I knocked on office doors and asked how I could be helpful. I never said no to the work and because of that MDs took me to meetings I wouldn’t have had access to otherwise. I sat in rooms with successful people, I listened and absorbed. And while I didn’t understand everything, I learned—from what they said, what they wore, how they held themselves. And I formed relationships that are the foundation of my network today—many of whom I now partner with as Hootsuite customers.