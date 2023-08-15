Hawaii already had a housing crisis. Maui’s fires will make it much worse

When a wildfire spread near an affordable housing complex in Lahaina, Maui, on August 8, it wasn’t the first time: Five years ago, another fire had come up to the perimeter of the property. That time, the facility survived. Last week, it didn’t. Nearly 150 people were evacuated, but the housing—with apartments for families transitioning from homelessness—was completely destroyed.

As many as 3,000 homes may need to be replaced on Maui after the deadly wildfires, by one early estimate. “To be honest, I can’t even imagine what this aftermath is going to look like,” says Monique Ibarra, executive director of Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers, the organization that managed the affordable housing complex. Some residents of the building were able to move into a shelter on the other side of the island. But the loss of homes from the fire means that hundreds or thousands of other people will struggle to find a place to live in a town where there was already a housing crisis. Hawaii’s governor declared a housing emergency on July 17, three weeks before the catastrophic fires. There has been a housing shortage in the state for decades, but the problem has recently gotten worse. Homes cost three times the national average. (On Maui, the median price of a house has passed $1 million.) Getting permits for new affordable housing also takes three times as long because of the amount of regulation. In and around Lahaina, the area hardest hit by the fires, nearly 40% of housing units were listed as vacation rentals, leaving fewer places for residents to live. When the pandemic began, rich buyers from the mainland U.S. began buying more homes in Hawaii, pushing housing prices up even further.

“The reality for us is we have so many local families having to leave the state,” says Michelle Ka‘uhane, senior vice president and chief impact officer of the Hawaii Community Foundation, a nonprofit that has been working to help make the housing market more equitable on Maui. There had been signs of progress, she says, and the government has been open to efforts to reduce some of the burdens for developers. The recent emergency declaration from the governor was meant to help make it easier to build, eliminating some red tape. While everyone is still dealing with the immediate aftermath of the disaster and it’s too early to say exactly what will happen to the housing market, “many of the displaced families are now going to be looking for local housing, raising demand for what little housing is available,” says Justin Tyndall, an economics professor at the University of Hawaii. The biggest reason for the high cost of housing on Maui has been the lack of supply of homes, and that challenge will get worse now. Hawaiians whose families have lived in the state for generations may be particularly affected, because they’re more likely to live in inherited houses that weren’t insured and would be expensive to rebuild up to code.

It’s just one example that illustrates how climate change is exacerbating housing problems that already existed. In California, after the town of Paradise burned, housing prices rose in Chico, a nearby city where survivors fled. Over the past five years, nearly 25,000 homes have burned in California, and thousands more have been damaged by fire. The state, like Hawaii, was already far behind in terms of building enough housing to keep up with demand. In both places, climate change is making fires more likely; in Hawaii, the average area that burns each year has quadrupled over the past several decades. (Other changes in the environment, including invasive grasses growing on former sugar cane plantations, have also made fires more destructive.) In Vermont, where climate change fueled extreme rain last month, the state was also dealing with a housing shortage before the floods pushed more people out of their homes. Hundreds of homes were destroyed and thousands more were damaged. Homeowners started looking for rentals, squeezing a tight rental market that was already fiercely competitive. The construction industry had a shortage of labor before the floods, and now there are even fewer people available to build.

It’s not a new problem. Hurricane Katrina destroyed or damaged more than 800,000 homes in 2005, exacerbating the shortage of affordable housing in New Orleans. But as climate change makes “natural” disasters more common, that kind of destruction is happening much more frequently. Last year, the U.S. experienced 18 different extreme weather events that caused damages in excess of $1 billion each. Floods that destroyed homes in Kentucky and Montana worsened the existing housing crises there. And thousands of homes in Florida were destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Now places that were struggling to fill gaps in housing will have to redouble efforts, carefully considering how to make homes more resilient to future disasters and how to build without causing new environmental damage. On Maui, where nearly 14,000 new housing units were needed before the fires, the challenge is daunting. Still, Hawaii Community Foundation’s Ka‘uhane says the current emergency could help accelerate some of the changes that were already necessary. “We’re still recovering from the devastation of this disaster,” she says. “But I do think that there will be some opportunity for us to move forward.” Builders may also begin to experiment with new ways to build homes more affordably. In Honolulu, a modular apartment building completed last year used factory-made parts to lower costs and construction time; it’s one example of an approach that could be duplicated when Maui begins to rebuild.