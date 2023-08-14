Maui wildfires: These before-and-after satellite photos show the extent of the devastation

The wildfires that swept the Hawaiian island of Maui last week have now killed 96 people. That makes it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century, according to Reuters. As of Saturday, over 1,000 people were still unaccounted for. Wildfires have scorched numerous areas of the island, but the hardest-hit area appears to be the town of Lahaina, a popular tourist destination and a main economic center on the island.

To help visualize just how widespread the damage on Maui is, geographic information systems firm Esri has published an interactive map featuring post-event satellite imagery from Maxar on August 9, 2023. Moving the slider from left to right shows how many parts of the island that were previously green are now charred and brown.

The most impactful satellite imagery is for the town of Lahaina. The before-and-after comparisons show the utter devastation to property in the area. Zooming in on the imagery reveals structure upon structure burnt to the ground.

Users can click the bookmark icon in the map’s upper-right corner to select other areas of Maui to view, including Kihei, Pukalani, and Central Maui.