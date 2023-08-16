Streaming TV’s identity crisis is getting exhausting

Welcome back to Plugged In, Fast Company’s dispatch from the world of tech. I’m global technology editor Harry McCracken, the fellow responsible for bringing it to you each week. If a friend or colleague forwarded this edition to you—or you’re reading it on FastCompany.com—you can check out previous issues and sign up to get it yourself every Wednesday morning. As always, your emails make my day: Send them to me at hmccracken@fastcompany.com.

“It’s generally hard to make prices go up on the internet. Most of the time, the opposite is true.” In 2017, Robert Kyncl—at the time YouTube’s content and business operations chief—made that observation to me. The company’s then-new YouTube TV service cost only $35 a month (though its channel lineup had some glaring omissions compared to cable) and Kyncl was explaining to me why YouTube would feel pressure to hold the line on price. You know where this is leading: It turned out that YouTube did make YouTube TV’s price go up. Again and again, actually—most recently to $73 a month, albeit for many more channels than were part of the launch bundle. Across the streaming business, frequent price hikes have been the norm, such as the ones Disney announced last week, just months after its last round of increases. (The new matrix of higher prices is complicated enough that I can’t tell how much I’ll wind up paying for my bundle of Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ with ads, and ESPN+.)

It’s tough to understand where all this could lead, and some of the people running these services have not tried to conceal their own befuddlement. Witness Disney CEO Robert Iger’s public musings about the possibility of selling off some of the company’s linear TV properties—and refusal to reject the idea of selling the entire outfit to a tech company such as Apple. I don’t mean to suggest this industry-wide inability to land on a value proposition that makes sense is all bad news. Along with raising prices last year, Netflix and Disney+ introduced cheaper, ad-supported versions, a welcome nod to the budget-conscious that I hope is a permanent part of their mix. Speaking of ads, if you can tolerate them and enjoy watching reruns, the emergence of free services such as Pluto and Tubi is great news. In a pinch, I could even get by watching only streaming TV services—including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Paramount+—that are bundled with things I’m already paying for. It also remains a liberating relief that streaming services don’t bind you to long-term commitments. I’ve often added services for just a month or two to binge on a particular show, and paid $7 a month for Frndly TV until I felt like I’d burned through everything it had that I wanted to watch, whereupon I got rid of it. Meanwhile, Comcast—which I’m still paying for internet service that I find pretty good overall—has not given up on its beloved yearly contracts.

advertisement

Bottom line: I’d never go back to the days when cable, satellite, and over-the-air TV were our only options. But I hope the streaming companies don’t ruin what they’ve created in the process of rationalizing it. It would be a shame if a medium that started with such promise slip-slided back into something barely distinguishable from cable—including the grim feeling that prices will head in only one direction. Four stories to read Here’s what I’ve been reading lately: What if generative AI flops? I have trouble imagining such a future, but I still enjoyed this piece from Gary Marcus’s Substack newsletter Marcus on AI.

Why the Internet Archive matters. In The New York Times, David Stretfield provides a balanced history of the world’s largest digital lending library and its legal battle with major book publishers. Google Photos gets more memorable. My colleague Mark Wilson tried new features designed to make it easier to revisit the best moments among all those thousands of photos you’ve taken and then forgotten about. WeWork’s woes. Also at Fast Company, James Surowiecki explains why the coworking giant could be headed to insolvency—a fate I hope it avoids, since I work out of one of its San Francisco spaces and am quite content there.