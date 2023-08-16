BY Jason Hennessey4 minute read

Have you ever thought that you could improve your business success through your mind? The attitudes, assumptions, and mindsets each of us carry play a major role in shaping our lives, our failures, and our successes. Particularly critical in determining our actions and outcomes are our core beliefs about scarcity and abundance.

It’s very common to have a mindset that operates out of a sense of scarcity, the belief that there are limited resources and opportunities and there’s not enough to go around. Our culture instills in us a sense that we must compete for many things. We’ve seen it played out throughout history, often to the detriment of many—the hoarding of wealth, runs on banks, even the difficulty of getting toilet paper during the early days of the pandemic. While a scarcity mindset may seem to make sense when you observe the world around you, it ultimately leads to missed opportunities and an unwillingness to take risks necessary for success. It limits creativity and potential and keeps you from reaching the level of success you could achieve otherwise. The opposite of a scarcity mindset is an abundance mindset, which is based on the belief that there are plenty of opportunities and resources to go around, and there are no limits on the success you can achieve. Operating from a mindset of abundance encourages you to think creatively, innovate, and find new paths toward achieving your goals. It lets you set your sights higher than others may think possible and continue to challenge yourself to reach new levels of success.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Shifting your mindset from scarcity to abundance can make all the difference in your life and business. But because mindsets are often rooted in our core beliefs, how can you change the way you think? Here are a few tips to get you started: 1. DEVELOP AN OPTIMISTIC ATTITUDE An abundance mindset is rooted in optimism. While it may seem to make more sense to be a realist than an optimist, optimism ultimately leads to better outcomes because it encourages you to keep trying even when things don’t go as planned. In the face of failure, an optimist looks for a new path forward while a realist may give up. Optimism assumes abundance—and makes you happier, too.

2. BE GRATEFUL You’ve undoubtedly heard of the benefits of gratitude—an excellent way to improve your mood, increase feelings of satisfaction, and even help prevent burnout. That’s why it’s a superb method to help develop a sense of abundance and optimism. When you take the time to appreciate what you have, you become more satisfied with your life and realize how much abundance you’ve already experienced. It helps you focus on the positive and even understand your own goals better. So, go ahead: Pause now, and verbalize gratitude. 3. PRACTICE GENEROSITY

advertisement

While our thoughts drive our actions, our actions can also influence our thoughts and help us make mindset changes. One of the best ways to practice an abundance mindset is to practice generosity. Giving to others in meaningful ways makes you feel good, increases your sense of purpose and well-being, and emphasizes the principle of abundance. Some great ways to practice generosity are to give regularly to charity, volunteer for a cause about which you’re passionate, and engage in random acts of kindness. Keep an eye out for people around you who have needs large or small, and find ways to fill them. When you give freely of your time, resources, or knowledge, you’re benefiting others while instilling a sense of abundance in yourself. 4. COLLABORATE RATHER THAN COMPETE

The sense of scarcity many people feel often comes from the competition ingrained in our culture. We compete for opportunities, resources, and recognition from others throughout our lives, so it’s natural to feel that there’s not enough of anything to go around. While there are times when competition is appropriate, in many circumstances, it can be damaging rather than productive. Choosing to collaborate rather than compete opens up new opportunities and increases chances of success while also fostering a sense of abundance. Strong collaboration allows us to help each other achieve higher levels of success than we could alone, and results in positive outcomes for all. 5. STAY HUMBLE AND LEARN WHENEVER YOU CAN