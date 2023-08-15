This E Ink tablet could replace your iPad and Kindle—at a cost

I’m currently in a love-hate relationship with an E Ink tablet.

It’s called the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra, and while it looks like an extra-large Kindle or Kobo e-reader on the surface, it runs Android underneath. This in turn wipes away all the restrictions you’d get with a typical e-reader, letting you run practically any mobile app. It also comes with a stylus and supports an attachable keyboard. I imagined myself doing great things with this device, from reading newsletters in Gmail to writing up story drafts in Obsidian, with the monochrome display keeping me focused like an old-school word processor. But I quickly learned that running Android on an E Ink display has a downside: Too often I’d try to do too much, only to become frustrated by the device’s limitations. The case for an E Ink tablet The Onyx Boox Tab Ultra costs $500 with a stylus, and it has a 10.3-inch frontlit display, 128 GB of storage, and 4 GB of RAM. You’ll find stereo speakers and a MicroSD slot on the sides, plus a rear camera whose main purpose seems to be scanning QR codes.

An extra $100 gets you Onyx’s keyboard cover, which snaps to the tablet with magnetic pins and has a soft-touch plastic exterior that feels leather-like. It gives the device a premium feel, especially combined with the tablet’s aluminum frame. Why buy this instead of, say, a 10th-gen iPad? The argument is that E Ink affords a few advantages: It’s easier to read outdoors—even in the brightest sunlight—and is less harsh on the eyes around bedtime. The display is more power efficient than LCD or OLED screens as well; I can spend few hours working on the Onyx Boox while using less than 20% of the battery. [Photo: Jared Newman] E Ink also enforces a certain kind of restraint. While the screen refreshes quickly enough for reading and typing, scrolling through web pages and social media feeds feels jerky. Images are of course limited to black and white, and videos look downright terrible, with ghostlike visuals that stay imprinted on the screen for a few seconds after they’ve appeared. All this emphasizes the idea that you’re supposed to focus on reading and writing.

The problem is partly me Onyx’s approach does feel liberating at first. I’ve tried two other large e-readers with styluses, Amazon’s Kindle Scribe and the Remarkable 2 tablet, and found them to be overly constraining. In both cases, you’re tied to those companies’ specific reading and note-taking apps. Such limitations don’t apply to the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra. While Onyx does offer its own apps for reading and taking notes, you can also swing over to the Google Play Store to download whatever app you want. Within minutes, I’d set up Obsidian for note-taking and used the indispensable OneSync app to synchronize my entire notebook. I downloaded the Kindle app for my book collection, Raindrop for my bookmarks, and Artifact for news reading. Then came Plexamp for music and Atmosphere for ambient noise, and I couldn’t resist adding Gmail, Slack, Mastodon, and the Kiwi web browser.

[Photo: Jared Newman] But with all these Android apps came the irresistible urge to treat the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra like a full-blown Android tablet. If I was writing in Obsidian, I’d naturally want to bounce over to my web browser to look up links and paste them into my story. Then Slack and email would start blowing up, prompting me to check in, and maybe I’d want to share a link from those apps to social media. For all these tasks, an E Ink tablet is insufficient. Switching between apps is slow, and fine-grained screen interactions require patience due to the screen’s laggy response times. Onyx gave me too much power, and I wielded it irresponsibly. But it’s also partly on Onyx This isn’t entirely my fault, though, as I’ve also run into a handful of frustrations with Onyx’s hardware and software.

The biggest: Its keyboard connection is wonky on anything but a perfectly flat surface. Often times I’d be typing away with the tablet on my lap, only for a particular key—usually “i,” for some reason—to stop working mid-sentence. Onyx’s only advice was to wipe the magnetic pins with rubbing alcohol and take care to connect them slowly and firmly. The issues persisted regardless. E Ink introduces inherent complications as well. To accommodate the full range of Android apps, Onyx offers a choice of five refresh modes. “HD” mode, for instance, offers the crispest text for reading, while “Ultrafast” provides workable video frame rates at the expense of sharpness. The options are helpful, but having to manually choose the best one for each app is a hassle. Meanwhile, the Boox Tab Ultra’s frontlight requires constant babysitting, as it offers no auto-brightness setting. [Photo: Jared Newman] Onyx’s software also feels unrefined compared to an iPad or a premium Android tablet. The setup process doesn’t make you create a lock-screen password, and it took me a while to realize that the device has a fingerprint reader built into its power button. Its home screen lacks an app drawer, and you can’t delete entire pages all at once, making customization more cumbersome. I also spotted a fair amount of broken English in the tablet’s settings menu and built-in apps. (“Delay disconnection after into Sleep mode,” “Automatically export notes when existing a notepad.”)

An interesting niche Toward the end of my time with the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra, I decided to uninstall every Android app that wasn’t necessary for reading and writing. I kept Obsidian and Kindle, but got rid of Gmail, Slack, and Mastodon. I kept the web browser, but demoted it from the bottom app dock. I also spent more time with Onyx’s built-in apps, which aren’t the most intuitive but can be pretty useful. The Notes app, for instance, can automatically upload handwritten notes to cloud storage services such as OneDrive and Dropbox, while the Pushread app lets you save articles through any web browser to view later on the e-reader, with an option for a reader-friendly, paginated view. Within these self-imposed restraints, the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra starts to make more sense. The learning curve is steeper than other productivity-minded e-readers such as the Kindle Scribe and Remarkable 2, but being able to mix in your choice of reading and note-taking apps makes it considerably more useful.

Whether that's worth a price equal to a much more capable iPad or Android tablet is another matter. To me, the benefits of E Ink don't outweigh the compromises, and the whole package still seems too rough-edged. But there's the seed of a great idea here, one that might help you prune out distractions and gain back some focus, and I'm glad Onyx is sticking with it.