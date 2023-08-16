Fewer than one in 3 households create a budget. Can ChatGPT help?

Whether you realize it or not, you are married to your money. You may go through some ups and downs, but you’re together for life. Since spending is often tied to emotions, creating a budget is a good way to improve your relationship to money.

“Your budget is the tool you use to align your money with your priorities,” says Ben Markley, educator and content creator for the money management app, You Need a Budget. “Some amount of effort is required to make money. You’re dedicating time and energy and making sacrifices to make money. You want to make sure that money is going toward things that you actually care about.” Budgets can feel bristly. They force you to face your spending behaviors—good and bad—so you can work together to achieve your goals. That’s probably why only about a third of U.S. households create one. If you’re in the majority—flying without a budget—AI can help. Getting Started Markley recently tasked ChatGPT to create a budget for his family and found that it could be a good tool for some. He prompted the tool with a few details about his life, such as his marital status, city, take-home pay, recurring expenses, and hobbies. He shared some savings goals, such as buying a house in the future and having children, and asked it to create a budget.

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The tool created expense categories and made assumptions and suggestions. For example, it assumed he only had one car, is currently renting, and ate most of his meals at home. It also suggested putting money into an emergency fund and reducing funds spent on entertainment. The budget was also missing categories like car registration and medical expenses, so Markley had to prompt the tool to add items. There was a bigger problem, though. “It does not actually know how to do math,” says Markley, who was using ChatGPT 3.0. “I asked it to add some things to the budget, but it didn’t tell me where that money was coming from. I added up all the numbers, and it budgeted a full $1,000 more than what I had put in as my take-home pay.” (Markley says ChatGPT latest version is better and can perform math functions, but cautions that users should verify its work.)

Potential Drawbacks Markley says one of the biggest drawbacks is that ChatGPT doesn’t know who you are. It’s easy to identify priorities, such as housing, food, and transportation, but once you move past the essentials, budgets are very different for different people. “If your desire is to plug in a few things and have it crank out a perfect budget for you, I don’t think it can do that,” says Markley. “Budgets should reflect you and your family uniquely. You’ll need to feed it a lot of information.” In addition, Markley says ChatGPT isn’t transparent about its decision-making. “If you ask it to make a different budget, it won’t tell you what it’s doing, it will just crank out a new thing,” he says. “That might mean pulling dollars from something you really care about to fund something you don’t care about as much. If you’re not being diligent about monitoring, then you might miss it and wind up with something that doesn’t work quite as well for you.”

advertisement

Potential Strengths The tool does have strengths, and the first is that it isn’t human. “One of the great things about AI is that doesn’t have any feelings,” says Markley. “If you tell it, ‘that’s wrong, change it,’ it just does it again.” It also doesn’t judge you. “There’s a tendency with budgeting and human beings that you need to make sure you’re prioritizing all the savings and be kind of monkish about hobbies or restaurants,” says Markley. “ChatGPT did not have that sense at all. It just said, ‘Here’s what seems reasonable.’ That could be very useful for people who have a tendency toward being self-depriving.” Another strength is it speed. Normally, you need to sit down and figure out categories and amounts. AI cranks it out fast, and you can update it by telling it different amounts. “It can show you where your flexibility might be in the budget and how things could look differently,” says Markley. “It gives you a new perspective. It might have an idea that you didn’t consider.”

Should You Try It? ChatGPT isn’t a good tool for people who have variable or irregular income. “It is going to try and put you into a template, and if you’re not making the same amount of money every month, it’s probably not a great choice for you,” says Markley. However, if you’re the kind of person who wants things to happen quickly and efficiently, and you just want to kind of move fast and break things, ChatGPT can be a good choice. “Experiment with it and make adjustments later,” says Markley. “It can be great for someone who’s just starting out and feels very overwhelmed by the idea of making a budget.”