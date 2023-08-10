Owner of Coach acquires the owner of Versace: 3 questions it raises for luxury fashion

On August 10, 2023, Tapestry, a fashion company that owns Coach and Kate Spade, said it would buy Capri, the owner of brands Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo, for $8.5 billion in cash. The deal is the latest in a series of recent high-value mergers in the luxury fashion space. Here are three questions that the deal raises for Tapestry, the brands it controls, and for the luxury sector as a whole.

1: Can this merger catapult Tapestry into high fashion?

Tapestry has always hovered just outside the deluxe fashion space—not quite at the level of fashion conglomerate Kering (Gucci, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, and others) or LVMH (Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Fendi, among others), but with aspirations to reach those heights. In 2017, Coach became part of the larger holding company Tapestry when it acquired Kate Spade for $2.4 billion, and it engineered a turnaround designed to differentiate itself after being stuck in a space between fast-fashion and high luxury. It applied the same principles to Kate Spade post-acquisition.

But while Coach has seen success, reporting strong earnings this year, it’s still looking for a toehold in the truly high-end market to be less susceptible to the fast-fashion upstarts eating away at mid-tier luxury. Capri—its most important luxury brand being Versace—offers Tapestry a door into a more upscale world. Versace’s sales have also rebounded after the pandemic, and the merger combines regional strengths (Tapestry in China, and Capri in Europe). It remains to be seen how Tapestry can integrate strategies across all its brands and compete with the larger luxury fashion houses.

2: What’s the current state of the luxury market?

Luxury goods took a major hit during the pandemic but have largely come soaring back since then, especially in the U.S., as the Chinese market remained depressed for longer due to COVID lockdowns (though that market is now growing again). Part of the reason it seems vital for Tapestry to move upmarket is that, according to a recent report, most of the luxury spending is coming from wealthy shoppers, as opposed to aspirational shoppers with less disposable income. Many fashion labels are increasingly focusing on upmarket consumers as a strategy to drive sales.