Forget Iger or Sarandos: Sony Pictures’ CEO may be the best hope to end the Hollywood strike

Hollywood is at war with itself—and, right now, there’s no end in sight.

Writers and actors are walking the picket lines and negotiations between the unions and the studios have been all but nonexistent since the walkouts. Even talks to resume talks have fallen flat. But one studio executive who has reportedly been pushing for the AMPTP to return to the table is Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra. A report in Puck noted that Vinciquerra has been “a voice of de-escalation” in the labor dispute. While that’s a pretty flattering description, it’s likely one Vinciquerra would just as soon not be labeled with. He might be the driving force in turning around Sony Pictures since taking the top spot in 2017, but he has largely avoided the spotlight in doing so.

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Here are a few things to know about Vinciquerra and how he got to where he is. He says he wants the strike over sooner, rather than later Granted, no studio head would ever say they want the strike to be a long one, but Vinciquerra has been especially vocal about resolution. “We are very dismayed about having these strikes” he said at an industry panel in Italy in late July. “We want to make a deal, even though there have been a lot of headlines saying the opposite. . . . We want to go back to the table and get this settled quickly.” (Vinciquerra declined Fast Company’s request for an interview.)

Unfortunately, the sniping between the various parties continues, with the Writers Guild of America saying the fact that the strike among that group has lasted 100 days a “milestone of shame” for AMPTP. Both sides, though, have indicated—quietly—that they’re willing to return to the table. He wants Sony to be an “arms dealer” to streaming services Part of the reason Vinciquerra might be lobbying his fellow AMPTP members to end the strike is that Sony doesn’t have a traditional streaming service of its own. (It does own Crunchyroll, an anime streaming service, and Pure Flix, which focuses on “faith and family-friendly media.”) Instead, he has positioned Sony Pictures to supply programs to several different streamers, ensuring an ongoing demand for content. (Programs include The Last of Us on Max and Cobra Kai on Netflix.) “The focus is squarely on Sony Pictures’ incredibly strong IP, our independence and ability to partner with and distribute content to all partners across all platforms,” he said in a recent business segment briefing for investors and press. “Our decision years ago to stay out of the crowded streaming space and instead become the industry’s leading independent content supplier was clearly the right choice. And it’s widely recognized as a competitive advantage in today’s market.”

He’s not afraid of change Vinciquerra came to Sony Pictures with a strong television background, having spent 10 years as chairman and CEO of Fox Networks Group, overseeing the sports, cable (excluding Fox News), and television properties, in a career spanning from 2001 to 2011. Some worried that focus on TV, as well as the six-year time frame since he ran the network, would impact his ability to run Sony Pictures. But Vinciquerra quickly proved skeptics wrong, taking an analytical look at what was and wasn’t working at the studio—and getting rid of what wasn’t. “We had hundreds of individual businesses here—many of them losing money—with no hope of ever being profitable or being a significant part of the company,” he told Variety in 2021. “When you’re running a company of this size and stature, it’s important to get people focused on what they can build. Our people were spending time and effort and resources on trying to fix these businesses that were unfixable.”

advertisement

That meant shedding certain holdings, including Crackle and GSN Games. Sony Pictures, he decided, should be more in the business of creating content than distributing it. He’s “not flashy” You’re not likely to see Vinciquerra on the red carpet as much as some other Hollywood CEOs. Peter Chernin, who hired him in 2001 to run Fox, told the Los Angeles Times in 2017 “He’s not flashy. That’s not who he is, nor who he wants to be.” In fact, while at Fox, Viniciquerra generally skipped celebrity functions, opting instead to go home to spend time with family.

“I try to remember that it’s my job and not my life,” he told the Times in 2009. “If you can do that, then you can be extremely objective in the decisions you make.” You have him to thank for the Big Ten Network In 2007, Vinciquerra wanted to launch a network dedicated to the Big Ten Conference. Cable networks didn’t like the idea much, though—in large part because of the fees he and Fox were demanding. He ultimately used DirecTV to get the channel off the ground. The first weekend it was running, a huge upset made Big Ten football all anyone wanted to talk about. Before long, his network was in 30 million homes—and cable operators gave in a year or two later, adding the channel to their offerings.

His road to the top started in local radio Vinciquerra is a movie and television guy these days, but his first step into the world of media was at a local radio station in the Albany, NY area. As a student at the State University of New York, he got an ad sales job at the station, charging $25 per spot. To make things more efficient, he would dig through the want-ads, looking for companies that were hiring. If they had money to expand their staff, he figured, they might have money to buy an ad.