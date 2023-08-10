For romantic hopefuls who are considering their online-dating options, a new study suggests that many of them may be turning to LinkedIn over Tinder.

A survey conducted by Passport Photo Online included 1,049 women in the United States who log into the professional networking site at least once per week. Not only were the majority of the women familiar with the idea of romantic advances on LinkedIn, up to 91% have even been on the receiving end of these messages.

In many ways, the logic checks out: LinkedIn provides would-be daters with a look at someone’s interests in a way that is potentially more genuine since it lacks the pressures of dating-focused apps. That said, since it’s not the site’s intended use, many users—to the tune of 74%, actually—have admitted to dialing back their activity on LinkedIn due to the inappropriate messages.

Meanwhile, among the women who report having received at least one romantic LinkedIn message, about 43% have clapped back to let the senders know they’ve crossed a line.