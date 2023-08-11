How they made that viral ‘whipped cream’ sunscreen

Sunscreen protects the skin from sunburns, but by golly is it tedious to apply! Squirting lotion is messy; spraying it is toxic; rolling a stick over my skin just feels like applying deodorant to my arms; and brushing it in powder form really only works for the face. But in the gloriously niche world of sunscreen UX, there’s now a fourth category, and it’s a wild one. [Photo: Vacation]

If you spend any time on TikTok, you may have swiped past bikini-clad influencers spritzing whipped sunscreen from what looks like a retro can of Reddi-wip, then gasping at the perfect, snow-white peaks that come out of its star-shaped nozzle. Classic Whip sunscreen was developed by Vacation, the self-described “leisure-enhancing sunscreen brand.” It launched in August last year but recently went viral, racking up more than 100 million views on TikTok. So, why all the hype? And what possessed the founders to whip sunscreen lotion and put it in a can? It all started a few years ago in Miami, where a friend showed Vacation’s founding partners, Lach Hall and Dakota Green, a video of a scientist who’d put pancake mix into an aerosol can. “If this guy can make pancakes in a can, then we can put sunscreen in a can,” Green says. The idea seemed flippant, but some brands had already broken into the market with sunscreen mousses, so to the Vacation guys, it wasn’t that far-fetched. Almost immediately, the team decided to lean into “the whipped cream experience,” as Hall puts it, and set out on a surprisingly challenging path to determine how to mix their sunscreen lotion with gas, then deliver it in a classic whipped cream form factor. Naturally, they reached out to the very company that invented Reddi-wip back in 1948, Clayton Corp. The company designs and manufactures an array of aerosol valves, including the signature tilt valve on Reddi-wip cans.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[GIF: Vacation] The problem is, most aerosol products use liquefied butane, isobutane, or propane to propel other fluids out of the can, and the team didn’t want to put any of these into a sunscreen that is meant to be gentle on the skin and harmless for the planet. Edible products like Reddi-wip use nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, but manufacturing facilities using nitrous oxide weren’t licensed to produce over-the-counter products. Eventually, the Vacation team landed on Solstice, a new type of propellant that is developed by Honeywell and bills itself as a climate-friendly solution with low global warming potential. Since Vacation’s manufacturing facilities weren’t set up to use Solstice gas, they worked with external manufacturers to build one from scratch while also developing a brand-new formula, which took a year and a half and almost 100 iterations to perfect. The result is an ultra-light, air-whipped sunscreen that comes out of the can with the unmistakable “whoosh” of whipped cream. Having grown up outside the U.S., I never really developed an obsession for Reddi-wip (“some of us drained cans in the middle of the night,” Green says). But hearing that whoosh and watching fluffy peaks form in the palm of my hand made me feel like a kid—and that’s precisely the point.

For the packaging design, the team went for a nostalgia-infused retro look that extends to the entirety of the brand. (Even the discount codes on Vacation’s website look like old-school coupons you’d clip from a newspaper.) The red-and-white can looks a lot like a Reddi-wip can from the 1950s, all the way down to the cap, which you flip open by pressing on a little tab. To make it clear that this isn’t an edible product, however, the team included visual cues like a big hand holding a dollop of cream over a big red lozenge that reads “SPF 30.” A small—in my opinion too small—warning at the back also reads “this product smells much better than it tastes—do not eat.” [Photo: Vacation] The team also drew inspiration from old travel ads and resort hotel brochures. “We want to tap into people’s memories of the nostalgic, quintessential, everyman’s holiday,” Hall says. Interestingly, the team noticed that sunscreen ads from the middle of the 20th century—when the focus was more on achieving a glowing tan than protecting skin from sunburns—were a lot more fun and playful. Then came the ’90s, and as people learned about the dangers of prolonged sun exposure, the messaging became less about fun, more about responsibility. Vacation’s goal is to offer a product that delights you and keeps you safe. “People are on board with the message of looking after your skin now, and it’s time for them to have fun again,” Hall says. And if people find sunscreen fun, they’re more likely to apply it.