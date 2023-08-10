Cognitive scientists have figured out why your selfish coworkers are all friends with each other

If teamwork makes the dream work, why does every workplace seem to have a clique of selfish coworkers who always collaborate on everything?

According to new research, the answer could be that they cooperate even if it’s to their detriment, because our own behavior is the main driver for what we expect others to do. It’s the argument made in a Cognitive Science paper published Monday by psychologists at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, which found people who are selfish by nature tend to punish generosity and reward selfishness even when it costs them personally.

Social scientists have often held that social mores are what guide a person’s decision-making in zero-sum competitive scenarios. “The prevailing view before this study was that individuals form expectations based on what they view as typical,” lead author Paul Bogdan said. “If everyone around me is selfish, then I’m going to learn to accept selfishness and behave accordingly. But we show that your judgments of other people’s behavior really depend on how you behave yourself.”

To judge others’ actions as generous or selfish, they write that humans enlist a set of subjective expectations—standards often believed to be based on social norms. Behavior that deviates from the norm can elicit negative feedback (what they call “punishment”), but the researchers posed an alternative hypothesis: What if expectations were based on the individual’s own tendencies to behave generously or selfishly?