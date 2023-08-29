Five essential steps to scaling your business

BY FastCo Works3 minute read

If you’re like many small business owners, you may have started out with not much more than a laptop and a cell phone. But when you’re ready to deliver your products and services to a larger market, the right technologies make all the difference.

Scaling efficiently means increasing the size and scope of your operations in a thoughtful and strategic way. After all, investing time and money without fueling growth is an unwelcome outcome for any entrepreneur. Here’s a look at the steps you need to scale your business to serve your needs, your customers—and your bottom line. 1. Know when you’re ready to grow.

Before investing in new technology, make sure your business is ready to grow. According to Lori Martinek, a branding and digital outreach consultant in the Phoenix area and a mentor with SCORE, an organization that pairs successful business owners with entrepreneurs, this can often be determined when one of two things happens: “Either your workflow has become cumbersome and you need to find better ways to manage it, or there is a [revenue] opportunity that requires you to scale your business to handle the new volume of work coming your way.” Once you’ve identified the purpose for scaling your business, the right technology can then help you free up valuable resources and streamline your operation to make it possible. It also can give you important insights into where to find additional growth opportunities, whether it’s in a certain client segment or even an entirely new market.

2. Choose the right technology.

When you’re ready to scale, the tools you choose may depend largely on the type of business you run. For example, a retailer might need inventory management software while a boutique marketing agency might benefit more from a robust project management platform. That said, some tools are foundational for most businesses, starting with good customer relationship management (CRM) software, which monitors customer leads, manages customer data, and compiles sales information. “This software enables you to communicate with your customers and prospects across all different channels, from an 800 number to email to a website,” says Norman Sherman, a SCORE mentor based in New York City. Also consider marketing tools that allow you to create email campaigns and other communications. These tools often let you track audience engagement and can offer critical insights as you refine your marketing approach.

Look for technology that helps you automate as much as possible. “Automation frees up time for business owners to focus on their passion and the core of their business,” says Christian Nascimento, vice president of product management and strategy at Comcast Business. For example, internet-connected devices can help automate and monitor tasks such as temperature control or inventory management, which can help save time, energy, and money. Or you may find that a new suite of back-office technology frees your staff to focus on attracting new clients and delivering a higher-touch experience to existing customers. 3. Seek out industry-specific technology.

As Nascimento points out, a point-of-sale system for a restaurant may function differently than one built for a florist. In fact, industry-specific technology may offer benefits such as different types of reporting and analytics that a generalized system might not have. “It behooves the small business owner to research what’s available and make sure that the product that they’re getting is right for them, their business, and their industry,” he says. 4. Protect your data—and yourself.

As your business scales, invest in cybersecurity to help protect your data. “I still see a lot of small businesses that think a cyberattack couldn’t happen to them,” Nascimento says. “If you’re connected to the internet, you’re at risk, so cybersecurity should never be overlooked.”

A strong cybersecurity strategy can also help you stay focused on your future growth. “A successful cyberattack can not only disrupt business operations, it can cost you a lot of money, damage your reputation, or even end the business,” Martinek says. Consider cloud-based solutions that help protect information stored on devices connected to your network, and train employees to recognize and mitigate cyber threats. 5. Finding the right connectivity partner is crucial to growth.

There are myriad technology tools available to help small business owners scale, from software and automation to cybersecurity. Working with a reliable connectivity provider can help keep technologies that rely on an internet connection up and running.