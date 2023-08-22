How fashion platform Goat conquered Black Friday

Last year, online fashion platform Goat , which sells new and vintage fashion items (the company acquired resale platform Grailed in October 2022) turned its annual Black Friday event into a weeklong, curated shopping experience that included access to exclusive daily sneaker and clothing drops, celebrity guest appearances, and auctions. In doing so, the company effectively turned a shopping event into an immersive and entertaining brand experience.

In 2022, Goat introduced Alter Ego Spaces, a digital platform that lets customers design virtual outfits and discover new brands and apparel in 24 different virtual settings. Goat also launched a new auction feature on its app, which showed incoming bids in real time for unique pieces. The platform produced editorial content around each piece to showcase its history, and items were displayed using 360-degree imaging, creating an immersive digital experience.

[Photo: courtesy GOAT]

The auctions were a hit: There were almost 50,000 bids, and multiple items sold for in the $10,000-$50,000 range. The Black Friday event—winner of the Retail category for Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards—attracted 2 million participants worldwide and raised brand awareness on social media where it doubled the organic social shares from 2021 (56 million shares across TikTok, Instagram, and Snap).

Ultimately, the secret to Goat’s success came down to something users couldn’t see: The platform built proprietary technology to prevent bots from overrunning auctions and ruining the shopping experience. “We always build for the customer first,” explains Goat chief brand officer Sen Sugano. “When you build for the community, the sales come. We build the features that they want . . . that’s what’s driven our growth.”