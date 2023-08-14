These lists are a glimpse into the future of business

Hello and welcome to Modern CEO! I’m Stephanie Mehta, CEO and chief content officer of Mansueto Ventures. Each week this newsletter explores inclusive approaches to leadership drawn from conversations with executives and entrepreneurs and from the pages of Inc. and Fast Company. If you received this newsletter from a friend, you can sign up to get it yourself every Monday morning.

Regular readers of this newsletter know I’m a fan of business lists and rankings. Whether they highlight people, such as Inc.’s annual Female Founders 200 and Fast Company’s Queer 50, or companies, these lists provide a snapshot of extraordinary businesses and businesspeople doing work or achieving a certain stature that warrants recognition. But lists are, by definition, backward-looking. They measure or rank individuals or companies for past achievement or milestones. Fortune, for example, publishes its gold-standard list of America’s 500 largest companies based on annual revenue in early June—five months into the new calendar year. Grow fast and change things The Inc. 5000 ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies also measures past success. Inc. calculates growth based on three years of verified financial data. But the fact that the list is made up of founder-led, closely-held companies makes it much more likely to offer a glimpse of where business is going. Scott Omelianuk, Inc.’s editor-in-chief, notes that when companies get to a certain size or go public, it is much harder to take risks. Corporations need to satisfy investors and other stakeholders. “The status quo gets baked in,” he says.

Inc. 5000 companies, by contrast, are led by people who aren’t satisfied by the status quo. “The future of business is going to come from people who are actively working on change, who are uncomfortable with the way things work now, and who are, in the best sense, disruptors,” he says. Previous honorees include Microsoft, Dell, Meta, Oracle, and Chobani. Sneak a peek at the future The companies on the 2023 list, which will be published tomorrow, are solving some of today’s toughest problems, including healthcare and education. I encourage everyone to visit Inc.com to learn where business is going next.

Another project that lets readers peer into the future of business is Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list, which recognizes organizations transforming business and society through inventive and sometimes unexpected products, services, and processes. Like the Inc. 5000, Most Innovative Companies presages business trends and surfaces companies that are poised to make an impact. Music app Spotify made the list in 2010 when it wasn’t even available in the U.S. When Shopify was named one of the most innovative companies in retail in 2012 it had just raised a Series B round of financing. Today the company has a $70 billion market capitalization and provides e-commerce services for clients ranging from Allbirds to Crate & Barrel. Get listed If your privately held company is growing fast and building the future of business, I encourage you to apply for the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. And if your company is changing society through innovation, you can apply for the 2024 Most Innovative Companies list here. If you have a story about a game-changing company you discovered before anyone else did, write to me at stephaniemehta@mansueto.com. I’d love to feature your stories in an upcoming newsletter. Read and watch: the future of business

