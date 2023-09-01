Generative AI just might save Siri and Alexa from oblivion

AI that creates essays , art , and even code , rivaling human output, could obviate many time-honored professions. But it has also threatened the jobs of some nonhuman workers: specifically, voice assistants.

In the mid-2010s, as Siri, Alexa, and the Google Assistant proliferated, the initial buzz rivaled the excitement over ChatGPT today. They were hailed as introducing a new era of natural interaction with our devices, one that might go on to replace the graphical user interface that had dominated computing for a generation. In the short term, they shifted the industry’s competitive dynamics, as Alexa built a device ecosystem that countered Apple’s and Google’s smartphone platform duopoly.

All the major players tried to expand their assistants’ purviews. Apple started a domain-by-domain approach, teaching Siri about sports and entertainment, which was useful in navigating Apple TV. Google and Amazon showed how their assistants could respond to follow-up requests without having to repeat a signature invocation such as “okay Google . . .” or “Alexa . . .” every time. Several board games took advantage of Alexa, and Amazon later showed how the assistant might chime in to a conversation between humans.

The assistants also expanded beyond voice. Amazon and Google created smart display products that could show graphically enhanced responses in addition to speaking them. Google has made smart display functionality a key differentiator of its recently released Pixel Tablet, its first Android tablet in a decade. And Amazon integrated such a display into its Astro robot in a bid to define a category.