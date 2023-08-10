Neal Stephenson isn’t giving up on the metaverse—or crypto

Stephenson’s influential 1992 novel Snow Crash described in detail an immersive virtual world accessible by millions of people through customizable avatars and creation tools, with a virtual economy integrated with the global financial system. As such, it’s become a sort of Bible for tech optimists from Epic founder Tim Sweeney to Roblox CEO David Baszucki, many of whom have tried carrying out his vision to varying degrees of success. In the early 2000s, while working as a contractor for Second Life creator Linden Lab, I noticed that Snow Crash sat in the startup’s technical library; the book was even cited during design sessions.

I first spoke to Stephenson in 2022, shortly after he had announced Lamina1, his blockchain-based layer for the so-called open metaverse, which would connect all existing virtual worlds into a unified, accessible environment. Ironically, this news—Stephenson is helping develop the metaverse he first envisioned in Snow Crash—was largely missed amid the buzz and inevitable hype implosion around the technology. (Never mind the 500 million-plus people still highly active on metaverse platforms including Roblox, Fortnite, Rec Room, VRChat, and Second Life.)

As part of that mission, Lamina1 recently launched its Unity SDK, enabling developers to connect LAMINA1’s blockchain network with projects created in one of the world’s most popular 3D graphics engines.