Companies and their leaders have long embraced the promise and potential of artificial intelligence. But with the recent emergence of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, demand for this technology has exploded. Before companies dive into the new world of generative AI, corporate leaders must address some serious questions about how to manage the potential risks of this powerful tool.

Scott Wilkie, global lead of Generative AI Security at consulting firm Accenture, spends his days working with organizations to help them realize the potential of this groundbreaking technology while avoiding its pitfalls. Here, he weighs in on just how transformative it is and why data architects and prompt engineers are the new rock stars of the corporate set. How big a deal is generative AI? Does it live up to the hype?

People always get excited by the hype of the next big thing. But this is different. Generative AI will be as transformative as the internet in its own way. It’s the result of multiple themes colliding: The internet has 30 years of solid development and functionality underneath it, and it’s supported by the fourth and fifth generations of wireless technologies that are enabling us to have 24/7 access. These connected devices and cloud computing are putting this powerful, distributed capability at our disposal at all times. These disruptive technologies have combined with this new, generative form of AI that now has the same ease of use as the first iPhone where everyone said, “I get it—I can use this thing.” Are companies ready for generative AI?

Many organizations have openly said that the speed of usable functionality—and subsequent adoption—of generative AI has caught them by surprise. I must admit that it caught me by surprise too, but fortunately Accenture’s investment in AI and machine learning during the last 10 years provided both the infrastructure and know-how to accelerate accordingly.

The excitement around generative AI stems from its ability to make existing tools and processes far more efficient while simultaneously developing entirely new use cases. For example, retailers are using it to engage in ways that are far more directed, specific, and relevant to an individual user or customer. It’s being used in areas that are literally life critical, such as healthcare. We’re also seeing it used wherever complexity is involved. Take supply chains. Many companies still struggle to have complete visibility into their supply chains because they can be impacted by so many variables that aren’t easy to understand using traditional machine learning or analytics models. Generative AI will fundamentally change the nature of managing supply chains. Apart from the huge opportunities of generative AI, what are some of the risks?

We’re all actively involved in growing this industry—growing capabilities, creating new tools, and creating new revenue streams—while simultaneously thinking about how to make sure we aren’t just opening a Pandora’s box of new issues to deal with, particularly in the areas of trust and security. Twenty-five years ago, no one really thought that much about security on the internet. The collective wisdom was that security wasn’t a technology problem but, rather, a “people problem.” But that model doesn’t work either operationally or ethically. So, what have we learned during that time? Number one, we need training, skill-building, and awareness about generative AI from day one—for everyone from the intern through to the board. Number two, people and process will always create weaknesses in the application of technology. So, while technology has a role to play in making systems safe, so do technology innovators, vendors, builders, and integrators. I support the increasing policy, regulatory, and operational focus on “Secure by Design” that requires trust and security built into technology, much like today’s cars have built-in redundancy and security systems.

The positive news is that while we are seeing cyber threats improve by scale, sophistication, and personalization, we haven’t seen anything completely new or novel yet. What are the big risks companies need to bear in mind?

There is no doubt that the bad guys are using generative AI to be more efficient in weaponizing their know-how and attacks—meaning that the concerns about more destructive malware, misinformation, and cybercrime are real, current, and material. In response, every organization should put in place the right technical controls, governance, and “baked in” security from the start. Without doing so, organizations will not only put their resilience at risk, but also fail to fully capitalize on the innovative potential that generative AI can offer.