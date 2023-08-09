EG.5: CDC tracker and map show areas where the new COVID-19 variant is spreading

There is a new subvariant of COVID-19 that is now projected to be the most prominent in the United States. It’s called EG.5 and is estimated to make up 17.5% of all COVID cases in America, albeit based on limited data. Here’s what you need to know about EG.5.
- What is EG.5? It’s the new subvariant of COVID-19 that has become the dominant strain of the virus in the United States. According to the data tracker from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the week ending August 5—the most recent data available—EG.5 made up 17.3% of all COVID cases in America. Previously, the most dominant strain had been XBB.1.16, which now takes second place. It’s important to note that the CDC’s projections are sometimes revised as more data becomes available. Moreover, tracking and sequencing of COVID cases have declined significantly in recent months, and so the CDC’s latest estimates are based only on data from three regions: the Northeast, the Southeast, and on the West Coast.
- Does EG.5 have a nickname? Not officially. However, it is connected with an unofficial nickname that’s caught on on social media. Evolutionary biologist T Ryan Gregory nicknamed the subvariant EG.5.1 “Eris” in order to aid communication about it. CDC’s data doesn’t currently break out EG.5.1 from EG.5, so if you see people talking about the “Eris” variant online, they may be talking about EG.5.
- Is EG.5 a version of omicron? Yes, the EG.5 subvariant is a version of omicron. As NBC News notes, EG.5 is a descendent of the XBB lineage of the virus.
- What are the symptoms of EG.5? Right now it doesn’t look like EG.5 has any symptoms that weren’t seen with XBB. Symptoms include headache, cough, fever, fatigue, and muscle aches.
- Does EG.5 cause more severe illness than prior variants? As of right now, there is no evidence it does, according to Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, who spoke with NBC News. It does appear to be more transmissible, however.
- Do the current vaccines work against EG.5? Yes and no. None of the vaccines to date target EG.5. However, most people who have been vaccinated and boosted and/or had prior infections of COVID-19 should be safe from the most severe illnesses caused by the new subvariant, according to Barouch.
- Will the new booster shots this fall protect against EG.5? They may help, but they don’t target the EG.5 subvariant specifically. Instead, they target the older XBB1.5 subvariant. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to authorize the updated boosters by the end of this month.
