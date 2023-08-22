Microsoft’s customizable accessories are game-changers for accessible tech

Assistive technology has been commercially available to people with disabilities for many years, especially in the software space. But when it comes to hardware, assistive devices tend to be expensive and are often designed without the attention to aesthetics given to other consumer-grade products. Microsoft is looking to change that.

This past fall, the company released its Adaptive Accessories line, which addresses both issues of affordability and style while delivering innovative ergonomic solutions for PC users with disabilities. Now it’s the Product category winner of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards.

With these accessories from Microsoft, individuals can customize their own mouse, keyboard inputs, and shortcuts through 3D-printable components. Users can even download the component files to modify and 3D-print at home, or print them through Microsoft’s partnership with Shapeways, an online 3D-printing service company and marketplace.

[Image: Microsoft]

Bryce Johnson, principal inclusive designer on the Windows and Devices team, was one of the inventors of the Xbox Adaptive Controller—Microsoft’s first piece of adaptive hardware—and worked to develop the Adaptive Accessories line in collaboration with members from the wider disability community as well as with Microsoft’s own internal team members with disabilities.