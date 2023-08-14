Medical illustrations have a representation problem—it can be fatal

Have you ever seen a medical illustration of a Black fetus?

Given that fewer than 5% of medical images feature dark skin, there’s a good chance the answer is no. If you have, it was likely when Chidiebere Ibe posted one on Nov. 24, 2021—an image that quickly went viral, eliciting around 2,700 comments that range from immense gratitude for the representation to bafflement about having never seen such a basic, essential illustration before. “The image was more of a voice to people than just a medical illustration,” Ibe says. “The comments are still coming in, because it’s just really, really affirming.”

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: Deloitte] Most viral moments are but a fleeting pixel in the digital ether. But Ibe was on a quest to change the medical illustration field, and soon partnered with Deloitte and Johnson & Johnson to create Illustrate Change—a free, open-source stockpile of images designed to build BIPOC representation into a critical area of the medical community. It debuted this summer, which is no small feat considering that a few years ago, with a dual passion for medicine and art, the Nigerian creative taught himself the skill of medical illustration. Today, in addition to being the chief medical illustrator of Illustrate Change, he is lead medical illustrator at Harvard’s International Center of Genetic Disease, chief medical illustrator and creative director at the Journal of Global Neurosurgery, and a medical student at Copperbelt University School of Medicine in Zambia. On the surface, medical illustration might seem like a simple craft, but it’s an utterly vital tool in helping patients—and doctors in training—understand various afflictions. In addition to conditions manifesting differently across skin tones, the team says a lack of representation can also leave entire populations feeling alienated from the medical system, which can have damning effects on public health.

According to the team’s research, fewer than 6% of physicians are Black, and a mere 8% of medical illustrators are people of color. Though the Black population suffers higher mortality rates for certain cancers, less than a quarter of cancer illustrations feature Black characters. And when darker skin is represented in medical illustrations, it is more often used to depict illnesses like STDs. “It’s unbelievable,” says Deloitte Digital Group Creative Director Aaron Sidorov. Sidorov recalls seeing Ibe’s viral illustration shortly after it was posted—and says it was a moment of honest reflection within his team, followed by discussions about why they had never seen anything like it, and ultimately, what they could do to build upon and amplify Ibe’s work to help it reach schools, hospitals, clinics, doctors, students, and beyond. Deloitte’s Health Equity Institute connected Sidorov’s team with J&J, which provided a grant for the project. [Photo: Deloitte] Ibe has subsequently spent the past two years creating 25 illustrations across a spectrum of 23 conditions, from maternal health to oncology to hematology. The process isn’t easy: Each illustration hinges on a deep research dive, and there is also a clinical review phase. Sidorov says the team has helped develop a team of experts across a wide body of diseases to ensure medical accuracy. Ibe has friends model positions for him, and is adamant that each illustration has a story behind it that people can connect with in their own way. Take, for example, the ovarian cancer illustration he did early on in his journey—it features a boy looking up at his mother, who is in pain. It was informed by his story of losing his own to the disease.

advertisement

As a vehicle to disseminate the images, Illustrate Change is boldly designed and simple to use. Alongside information about each condition, anyone can easily download the illustrations at high-res to post in doctor’s offices, educational institutions, and beyond. Sidorov says his team was floored by Ibe’s passion and approach, and their goal was to keep the illustrations at the fore of every touchpoint. A nouveau rebus type system sprinkles them into the text (with headlines styled in Vocal Type‘s Bayard, and subheadings in Marsha) throughout the site. The logo, meanwhile, was designed as a riff on the Rod of Asclepius and its serpent, which are ubiquitous to the medical field. Here, it swaps said rod for a pencil. “That really simple choice in that logo speaks so beautifully to Chidi’s origins drawing by hand and pencil,” Sidorov says. “Maybe that one small [design element] can actually create a big ripple—and that’s what we hope to achieve with this.” Looking ahead, a new J&J/Association of Medical Illustrators grant is primed to fund a diverse group of creatives to bring 100 new images to life for the project.

“Everyone [on the larger team] kind of had the same reaction the first time we saw Chidi’s Black fetus illustration, which is just, ‘Oh my God, we need more of these illustrations, and they need to be out in the world,” Sidorov adds, noting that upon launch, the project immediately drew the attention of an institution in the U.K. seeking to incorporate the illustrations into its curriculum. “We’re definitely working toward that at a much larger scale right now—but to see it already happening as a natural response to this initiative launching is beautiful.”