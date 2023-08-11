Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.

When Overstock.com announced it would pay $21.5 million for the recently shuttered Bed Bath & Beyond chain—renaming itself earlier this month—its share price instantly soared around 65%, adding roughly $600 million to Overstock’s valuation. It may go down in marketing history as one of the most successful rebrands of all time. To be sure, market cap isn’t everything, and the company has only this month rolled out the official Bed Bath & Beyond identity across its U.S. site; how it operates and executes the rebrand over time will matter. But while that stock run-up struck some as a bit much, the company’s shares have held fairly steady, and, at least on a strategic level, the former Overstock’s rebranding looks sound. In fact, it can be considered a case study of sorts—one that’s hard to duplicate, but instructive nonetheless. Step one for an effective brand do-over: Start with a bad brand. The name “Overstock” suggests bargains, but it also strongly suggests a liquidator. Early on (the company dates back to the late 1990s), serving as an e-commerce hub for surplus inventory was the idea. But that identity limited the online retailer’s ability to expand. Back in 2011, the company actually tried to rebrand itself as O.co. But this kind of start-from-scratch effort can be a challenge (Qwikster, anyone?), and Overstock scrapped the effort after customers “were confused,” the company’s president said at the time. He promised to complete the rebrand more gradually, but that didn’t happen.

Meanwhile, the Overstock name got some unhelpful publicity in 2019 when its founder and then-CEO Patrick Byrne resigned after disclosing a romance with Maria Butina, the notorious unregistered foreign agent of Russia. His somewhat cryptic resignation letter appeared on his personal website, where he mused on eyebrow-raising theories concerning Wall Street conspiracies and government intrigue. Byrne, who is no longer affiliated with the company, later allegedly advised Trump on plans to overturn the 2020 election results. Of course, solving the problem of a bad brand by acquiring a ready-made, established new one isn’t easy. Such things are rarely available at all. And, as branding and strategy consultant Edward Cotton pointed out in a post on LinkedIn, even if an appropriate option exists, it means a company has to swallow its ego and “admit that its brand didn’t quite have what it takes, and the cost of transforming, changing, and repositioning” would be prohibitive. Many would prefer the more ambitious course—bring in a big design firm and build a new identity from the ground up. But that requires a lot of reeducation—think of Angie’s List endlessly explaining that “Angie’s List is now Angi.” “Overstock seized the opportunity” to acquire existing brand assets, Cotton argues, “because it understood that while the business of Bed Bath & Beyond was a failure, the brand had the awareness and, importantly, consumer respect that Overstock so badly lacked and needed.”

Indeed, current Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson previously told Fast Company that the new name felt like a “match made in heaven” and bluntly admitted to Fox Business News that the Bed Bath & Beyond brand is “really well-loved” and ranked as a “top five” home brand—”much higher than we are.” Visit Overstock.com today and you’re redirected to bedbathandbeyond.com, where the Overstock identity is a bit player in a Bed Beth-dominated design. The company has also signaled it will carry on with the 20% discounts promoted by its famous blue coupon mailers, but with more of a digital emphasis. That said, Johnson is overdoing it when he calls Bed Bath & Beyond “iconic.” And that’s a good thing. Because living up to the specific expectations of a truly fanatic-driven brand—a Trader Joe’s, even a Starbucks—would be a doomed project. Even taking over the brand identity of, say, Williams-Sonoma (not that it was available) would require Overstock to meet or address a lot of very particular brand benchmarks—familiar products, exact services, everything just as it’s always been. Bed Bath, while recognizable and familiar, is a more flexible identity, easier to retrofit onto a different going concern. Remember: One of the missteps that led to Bed Bath’s demise was a shift toward private-label products—a bet on its own “iconic” status that flopped because its customers rejected it.

Finally, there’s the business of . . . the actual business. Overstock was already orienting to more of a “home goods” positioning, and in addition to the brand, it acquired Bed Bath’s customer database and its loyalty program data. And according to Johnson, lots of suppliers who had grown wary of the old Bed Bath are much more open to working with the new version. (Notably, that includes many, he has claimed, who previously avoided Overstock because they didn’t want to be associated with what sounded like a pure liquidator.) Lots of highly familiar brands have been acquired out of bankruptcy, from Pier 1 to Toys “R” Us, and while some interesting experiments have resulted, even the most familiar brand has limits: It’s a lot harder to build up a new enterprise than to graft a new identity on one that’s been established for decades. None of this guarantees the new Bed Bath & Beyond will thrive. It faces real challenges in a highly competitive e-commerce environment. (And among other things, it will need to rebrand its ticker symbol: As Fast Company noted earlier, both the current OSTK and Bed Bath’s BBBY are problematic, the latter connoting a “meme stock.”) The new company’s next step is to exploit consumers’ familiarity with and memories of the old Bed Bath & Beyond to get them through the metaphorical door—and convince them that the new Bed Bath & Beyond is worth their time and money.