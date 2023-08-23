DEI work is not done. Here’s how leaders can adapt their strategies post-affirmative action

Just days after the Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle affirmative action, Fortune 100 CEOs received a letter from the attorneys general of 13 U.S. states threatening “serious legal consequences” for companies that set race/ethnicity quotas around hiring and supplier diversity.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas sent a letter to top law firms with a similar message. In the weeks since, an anti-affirmative action group filed a lawsuit against a venture capital law firm that offers grants to Black women. Conservative efforts such as these—emboldened by the affirmative action ruling—are attempting to dismantle progress on diversity, equity, and inclusion and to limit corporate DEI efforts by positioning them as reverse racism against white people.

There are a number of misrepresentations and omissions in the aforementioned letters. For example, organizations are by and large already not allowed to use race as a factor in decisions. Plus, decades of research shows that marginalized groups face the biggest inequities at work. Still, this fearmongering has made some organizations question the future of their DEI efforts.

Given the political landscape, how should business leaders, many of whom spent the past three years proclaiming their commitment to DEI, be evolving their DEI strategies? As the founder and CEO of a company that works with hundreds of organizations to shape their DEI strategies, and an employment and civil rights lawyer, I’ve been advising dozens of executives over the past few weeks on this very question. Here are three things leaders should consider: