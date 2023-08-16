Fast company logo
Vivian Tu, your self-proclaimed rich BFF, discusses why Gen Z can’t get enough of FinTok, how expensive it is to be poor, and what true financial literacy (and intimacy) looks like.

Why Gen Z can’t stop talking about money on TikTok

BY AJ Hess

Vivian Tu is a University of Chicago alum, a former JP Morgan trader, and your self-proclaimed “rich BFF.”

With 1.8 million followers on Instagram and 2.4 million followers on TikTok, Tu is among the most influential financial influencers on what the social media consumers call “FinTok.” 

Known for her relatable, clear, and concise explanations of oft-overcomplicated (if not gatekept) financial concepts, Tu is now taking her advice off screen. Her upcoming book, Rich AF: The Winning Money Mindset That Will Change Your Life consolidates her quippy digital advice into a 336-page magnum opus. 

Fast Company sat down with Tu to discuss why Gen Z is susceptible to get-rich-quick schemes, why so many influencers partnered with the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, how expensive it is to be poor, and what true financial literacy—and intimacy—looks like. (The interview has been edited for length and clarity.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

AJ Hess is a Staff Editor at Fast Company, editing and writing articles for the Work Life section. As a multimedia journalist, Hess covers the future of work, capitalism, and society through the lenses of technology, labor, and sport.  More

