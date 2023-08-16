Why Gen Z can’t stop talking about money on TikTok

With 1.8 million followers on Instagram and 2.4 million followers on TikTok, Tu is among the most influential financial influencers on what the social media consumers call “FinTok.”

Known for her relatable, clear, and concise explanations of oft-overcomplicated (if not gatekept) financial concepts, Tu is now taking her advice off screen. Her upcoming book, Rich AF: The Winning Money Mindset That Will Change Your Life consolidates her quippy digital advice into a 336-page magnum opus.

Fast Company sat down with Tu to discuss why Gen Z is susceptible to get-rich-quick schemes, why so many influencers partnered with the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, how expensive it is to be poor, and what true financial literacy—and intimacy—looks like. (The interview has been edited for length and clarity.)