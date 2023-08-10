Earth Rated’s new dog toys were designed with people in mind

Pet supplies, ultimately, are human supplies. That’s the case with dog beds that have to coexist inside human homes, or with dog toys that often require a human playmate, or even with dog poop bags that only work with a human hand inside. These products all may be made for dogs to use, but they’re partly or even fully dependent on humans to work well.

[Photo: Earth Rated] For Earth Rated, the innate humanness of canine products is at the heart of a clever new rebrand. Developed for the company by the London-based industrial design and branding firm, Layer, the rebrand focused on expanding Earth Rated’s dog-human product line with a look and a functionality that would appeal to both sets of users. In new packaging as well as a set of minimalist toys, the rebrand fully embraced the fact that dog supplies are not just for dogs. “It starts with understanding how each product is used, from the perspective of both person and pet, and in equal measure,” says Benjamin Hubert, founder and creative director of Layer. Earth Rated was founded in 2009 with the goal of offering a better alternative to picking up dog poop in plastic grocery bags. Produced at smaller sizes and with 65% recycled plastic, Earth Rated’s dog waste bags were intended to “foster awareness among consumers about the environmental implications of responsible dog waste disposal,” according to cofounder and president Abby Gnanendran.

[Photo: Earth Rated] About a dozen years later, with tiny rolls of dog poop bags ubiquitous in pet supply stores, the company turned to Layer to help it stand out again. “As this market matured and became more sophisticated, the need for a distinctive brand identity grew, especially to set us apart from the repetitive options on the shelf,” Gnandendran says. The bags are basically the same as they’ve always been, but the rebrand adds five new types of toys to its product offerings, including chew toys, tug toys, snack-holding toys, and a flying disc. All made of rubber in either pastel green or bright yellow shades, the toys are an abstract diversion from the typical bone-and-hydrant forms of dog toys. “We’ve made a conscious effort to avoid clichéd-shape languages that are overused in the pet-toy market,” Hubert says. [Photo: Earth Rated] But the bone is still part of the toys’ DNA. This shows up in the shape of the chew toy, which looks a bit like a vacuum cleaner’s hose attachment. The shape of bones was used to help guide the form of that toy, Hubert says, “because the shape rolls and twists in a dog’s mouth unexpectedly, it’s easier to grip in their paws, and has ends to naw and bite. When you start with those ideas, there’s no reason you can’t design other shapes that have this same functionality with the familiarity of a bone, but become a truly ownable brand signature.”

Layer also considered how each toy would be used by both human and dog. The fetch toy is made of two intersecting forms, causing unpredictable bounces when thrown. The tug toy is two connected handles, rotated 90 degrees to account for the movement of a human wrist on one end and a dog’s jaws on the other. Even the color choices were based on this bi-species user base. “We prioritized this heavily,” Hubert says. “Importantly, yellow is one of the few colors visible by dogs, who see the world differently to humans.” The bright colors, Hubert adds, also help the toys stand out in grass and brush, helping human users find them when playtime is over. It’s part of the rebrand’s fundamental concept of designing for the ways dogs would want to use these products—and the ways humans will need to use them.