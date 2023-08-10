This Gen Z CEO is making sure TikTok and Instagram creators get paid

As a child growing up in small-town Nova Scotia, 25-year-old Avery Schrader craved adventure. After finishing high school, he moved to Germany. There, he worked in a kitchen cutting up vegetables and listening to podcasts. This inspired him to start his own. He moved to Estonia, the Silicon Valley of Europe, and began interviewing entrepreneurs and learning about startups from the best of the best. In 2020, he founded Modash, a platform that helps brands connect with content creators. Today Modash employs 30 people, has raised $2 million in funding, and is on track to have facilitated three million partnerships.

Schrader has the kind of easy charisma that makes for top-quality TikToker and Instagram content. He peppers his conversation with quirky details that linger in one’s memory—for example, Nova Scotia is “a place of rocks and trees.” Fast Company sat down to ask him about how he went from a small town Canada to aspiring tech mogul in Estonia.

Fast Company: How did you get started?

Avery Schrader: The really cool thing about Estonia is having a $100 video camera and a lapel mic is enough to get to interview some of the best entrepreneurs on Earth. I totally shouldn’t have because I grew up in middle of nowhere and had very little knowledge—I didn’t even know what a startup was when I moved to Estonia. I got to talk to Peter Vesterbacka, the guy who built Angry Birds, and Martin Villig, the CEO of Bolt [formerly Taxify], which is Uber’s main competitor now. One day I was doing a show with a founder named Kaarel Kotkas [CEO of the startup Veriff]. I had such a good time and learned so much that I had this feeling that everybody should be able to do what I’ve done now, which is come from the middle of nowhere, with no prerequisite knowledge, and turn an interest in telling stories into opportunity. We built Modash with the mission of helping every creator earn a living.