Beyond Meat stock price is plummeting again after bad earnings news. Here’s why

Shares of plant-based meat-alternative maker Beyond Meat have taken a massive tumble after the company reported disappointing Q2 2023 financial numbers and reversed an important forecast, signaling that it has much work to do to get sales back on track. Here’s what you need to know.
- What’s happened? Shares in Beyond Meat (ticker: BYND) are down over 15% in pre-market trading to $12.92 per share at the time of this writing. The collapse in the company’s share price comes after the plant-based meat maker posted disappointing Q2 2023 numbers yesterday.
- Why was Beyond Meat’s Q2 2023 so disappointing? In short, sales were way down. As the Associated Press reports, Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5%—this is despite the company cutting prices on its meatless products. Total net revenues were $102.1 million. A year ago, they were $147.0 million.
- Why were revenues down so much? In a press release announcing its quarterly results, Beyond Meat said that its U.S. market was hit particularly hard due to a 34.3% decrease in the volume of products sold. In the quarter a year earlier, the company had released a new beef jerky product, which caused an uptick in sales. Also, the year-ago quarter saw restaurants reopening their doors in droves, causing a spike in sales.
- Are declining sales the only thing that spooked investors? Investors were not happy with the weak Q2 numbers, but what really spooked them, as Bloomberg notes, was that the company also backtracked on its cash-flow target. Previously, the company said it would be cash-flow positive by the end of 2023. Not anymore: “With respect to the Company’s previously stated target of achieving cash flow positive operations within the second half of 2023, in light of greater than expected consumer and category headwinds and their anticipated impact on net revenues, the Company now believes this is unlikely to be met in the stated timeframe.”
- How does Beyond Meat plan to turn things around? In a conference call with investors, Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said the company plans to up its marketing game to better educate people about plant-based meat. (Last week, it launched a new ad campaign emphasizing the “goodness” of its ingredients, a response to meat-industry-linked attacks that claim plant-based meat is unhealthy.) “We’re going to be much more aggressive in our marketing. It is an education issue. The facts are there. The health benefits of our products are very strong.”
- Were there any positives for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2023? Yes. Gross profit was $2.3 million for the quarter. A year earlier, the company had a gross loss of $6.2 million. It’s also worth noting that the share price had been on an upswing since around early June and was up 23% year to date.
