Exclusive: Mint.com founder is launching a site to make medical notes easier to understand

Mint.com founder Aaron Patzer is hoping to make understanding medical visit summaries and test results easier with a new AI-tool that digests often confusing language into bite-size explanations at a 5th-grade reading level.

The “Doctor-to-Patient translator,” which offers explanations of lab and imaging results, doctor notes, discharge summaries, patient instructions, and more, is the latest endeavor from Patzer’s Vital, which was founded in 2017 and builds AI-powered hospital software for patients and providers. Patzer will unveil the new offering, which is HIPAA-compliant, at the Ai4 conference Tuesday in Las Vegas. “One of the things that is hardest for patients is that medical notes are like a foreign language,” Patzer says in an interview with Fast Company. Patients will often ignore after-visit notes completely, or will repeatedly follow up with their doctors to have them talk through what inconsequential terms mean. The tool, which is free and available on any browser, is meant to reduce the amount of time a patient spends worrying about their health and make the healthcare experience more equitable. The company is also working on adding a feature that will translate notes from English to Spanish.

[Image: Vital] It could allow doctors to focus more on time-sensitive matters. It comes at a time when physician and medical care provider burnout is surging. Nearly 63% of physicians reported symptoms of burnout by the end of 2021, up from 38% in 2020, according to the national burnout survey series that’s coauthored by the American Medical Association. Doctor to patient translator [Photo: Vital] “It’s when you’re the busiest, like almost every hospital is right now, that you need to communicate better, and it’s when we have the least ability to do so,” says Justin Schrager, Vital’s chief medical officer. Some believe that burnout can be greatly relieved with the help of AI.

Artificial intelligence applications have surged over the past year, and the medical field certainly hasn’t been exempt. The sector could transform drug discovery, correlate biomarkers from medical results, analyze medical images, and aide in routine physician-patient communications. But Patzer says that it was key the company didn’t just summarize the notes or results, and rather pull out the most important parts and follow a standard layout. “If you just say, ‘summarize all of this,’ [AI] can get confused about what’s even important,” Patzer says. “Having a human understanding of what’s important and identifying structure and then summarizing those bits and organizing them is important.”