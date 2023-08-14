Disney World is hell

My first steps inside the Magic Kingdom were not so magical.

Lined up with thousands of anxious park-goers behind us, my family of four is forced to hand over our biometrics to enter: Our photos are taken and our fingerprints are scanned. I find myself wondering if the cast member (Disney’s term for its employees) manning our turnstile, who has already admonished my 5-year-old for putting her finger down at the exact time she was told to, is going to pull out a Mickey-eared swab to wipe our cheeks for DNA next. Passing the gates, I gaze upon the Magic Kingdom’s 107 acres of concreted swamp that will push this record-breaking July heat index to well above 100 degrees in a few hours. But I’m still young and naive—the day has yet to break me—and I eagerly hop into the first store I see to purchase a $50 tiara for my daughter. Disney’s tacit promise is that there is no problem too great to buy your way out of. It’s a promise it’s almost, but not quite, able to keep. [Photo: Patrícia Ferreira/Unsplash] I signed up for a Disney World trip knowing full well that I was going to donate half my 401(k) to CEO Bob Iger’s second yacht. What I didn’t expect was that so much about Disney’s park experience is just plain miserable—that a world built for wonder, operated by a company that made nearly $30 billion last year (and $2.2 billion last quarter on parks alone), would so often feel like it resented my presence.

Yes, rides like Tron Lightcycle Run and Rise of the Resistance are wondrous in a way only Disney Imagineers can dream up, and Pirates of the Caribbean is still a joy. But in an era of global warming, Disney is dangerously sweltering during the summer, and its 1960s infrastructure does little to mitigate this. Its digital app, used for everything from your room key to skipping long lines, can easily go awry, and requires parents to start each day with a trauma akin to buying Taylor Swift tickets. And it’s all made worse by the fact that Disney is increasingly a ghost town, staffed with fewer employees to make moments magical—many of whom, quite understandably, don’t seem to be so happy working there in the first place. “It’s definitely become very, very difficult to go to Disney World, which is why we do what we do,” says AJ Wolfe, who owns two popular Disney blogs (AllEars and DisneyFoodBlog). “We’re there every single day, figuring out the problems and making our mistakes so people don’t have to make mistakes.”

But taking a trip shouldn’t be this hard, especially given that Disney has unprecedented control over customer experience, having architected its cities, its hotels, and its app. As a three-day “budget” trip to Disney costs a family of four $4,500, of course its customers have the right to expect magic. While Disney declined to provide an interview for this story, I connected with amusement park experts to discuss what could be going wrong at Disney World. And I was actually disappointed to learn that it’s not just me: The Disney parks experience is going downhill. [Photo: David Guerrero/Pexels] The heat Heat is a concern for the entire amusement park industry, according to Dennis Speigel, founder and CEO of International Theme Park Services. He has spent the past 50 years working and consulting in this space. Disney World is a small city, after all, built to withstand the footfalls of 58 million people a year—that’s 28% more people than visit New York’s Central Park annually. It requires industrial-strength walkways. Yet with its miles of concrete and blacktop, it’s vulnerable to all of the same urban heat island effects as anywhere else.

That heat is a real business challenge for Disney. Attendance has reportedly been down this year, which is speculated to be due partially to temperatures, and partially to Florida politics. Speigel recalls a stint in the ’90s when temperatures hit 95 across the Southwest for two weeks and “people just stopped going [to parks]; it was too damn hot.” Now those temperatures aren’t so rare. He says that the industry’s ever-increasing push of Halloween as a marquee event of the year is in part a response to our warming climate. Ladd Keith, an assistant professor at the University of Arizona who specializes in urban heat, studied satellite imagery of Disney World during our conversation. He notes that while there are a few “strategic parts of greenery” in and around the parks, and that Disney has painted the roofs of its buildings light colors to mitigate heat, there’s still a high concentration of materials known to retain warmth—namely concrete and asphalt—topped with all sorts of equipment for stores, rides, and refreshments that also generate heat. He says Disney’s large blacktop parking lot outside the park likely contributes to visitor discomfort as well. Keith recalls taking his two children to Disneyland during the summer: “It was probably 80 degrees, but even being from Tucson, 80 degrees at Disneyland can be uncomfortable if you’re standing in lines all day.”

What was surprising to me wasn’t that Disney World was scorching or lacking much greenery, but that Disney offers such minimal shade for its guests across its built environment. If you aren’t in line or in a store, you’re likely exposed. Around noon I saw legions of people in Frontierland scurrying like palmetto bugs to scant strips of shade to survive. “I guess you could move in 50 misters to cool people down,” Speigel muses, “but you can’t plant a hundred elm trees overnight.” Wolfe, of AllEars and DisneyFoodBlog, says that heat has always been an issue in the parks—Orlando in the summer has never been cool, after all—but notes it’s one of the chief issues her readers need to plan for, and is “a huge, huge problem” for park-goers.

“We see people go down every day,” Wolfe says. “We’ve had team members who’ve had kids get dehydrated and pass out.” Aside from a lack of shade or green space, another issue is that there is very little free water available at Disney’s parks, which have an exclusive contract with Coca-Cola for beverages. Whereas Universal Studios allows customers to hand over their refillable water bottles at all food purveyors to be topped off, Disney’s quick-service restaurants (where you order at the counter) will provide only tiny cups of ice water for free, meaning trying to hydrate my family became a juggle of shame, and a guilt-ridden waste of packaging. The parks are installing refillable water stations like those at airports and schools. But there are still very few. As of the time of this writing, DisneyFoodBlog’s reporters spotted only three in the Magic Kingdom—and numbers were the same at Epcot and Hollywood Studios. That’s nine water stations across three parks visited by tens of millions of people annually.

(Disney declined to comment on the state of drinking water at its parks, but the Monday after we reached out we learned it had added several temporary installations with coolers and prefilled cups.) [Photo: Tyler Nix/Unsplash] The digital platform If there’s been one thing that Disney has largely fixed over the past decade, it involves what is the biggest complaint of amusement parks: lines. While they still exist, people willing to spend an extra $15 to $35 per day can get a service called Genie+, which allows you to pick your next desired ride, wait in a virtual line, and mosey up to a much shorter line at an appointed time. (Disney offers similar perks free of charge for people with varying disabilities—making amusement park waits much more accessible.) At first glance, Genie+ is a small miracle, especially if you ignore that the service used to be provided at no cost. But in practice, it’s part of what seems to be an intentionally convoluted booking system that makes a day at the parks innately stressful—pulling one’s attention from the real world to the digital one.

First off, Genie+ is sold in limited quantities. While you book a trip months in advance, to get Genie+ you need to sign into the My Disney Experience app starting at midnight on the day of your visit to try to buy it, then at at 7 a.m. that morning to book rides (and some ride reservations can only be booked when you’re physically through security into the park). This means the start of your day lacks any sense of security. Genie+ is also not the only line-skipping service, as it doesn’t cover all attractions in the park. The app sells individual passes for access to shorter “Lightning Lanes” for some rides, like Tron, and offers free (but limited) “Virtual Queues” for other rides. The cognitive load just from figuring out how to interact with the park is absurdly confusing and exacerbated by Disney’s overeager branding of its microservices like “Disney MagicMobile.” Wolfe notes that before the pandemic, Disney allowed you to sign up for Genie+ (then called FastPass+) and make restaurant reservations at the time of booking, months out from your trip. You could pick your rides 60 days in advance. That was overwhelming to some guests, she says, so Disney went the opposite direction. “Now they’re hearing guests say ‘We wish we didn’t have to stare at our phones all day,’” she says. Indeed, because as soon as you finish with one ride, you’ll need to book the next one, compare virtual wait times, and cross-reference a map of the park. What could easily be optimized by a Disney algorithm becomes a part-time job for all park-goers—and one that destroys the nature of casual discovery. I’d also be remiss not to mention: Scope out any message board and you’ll see that Disney World’s own fanbase contends that many of the posted wait times are inaccurate and speculates that they are used to control customer flow and perhaps even make line-slipping passes look more necessary than they sometimes are. These are the sorts of conspiracy theories born from mass-tracked inaccuracy: One Disney expert believes that waits are overestimated 75% of the time.

But aside from line management, I found the My Disney Experience app—the tool you use for everything from opening your hotel door to ordering food for pickup to entering the parks—to be atrociously designed and incredibly buggy. On the surface, the simplest of tasks can be buried two or three menus deep. The app often prioritizes advertisements selling you more tickets rather than providing the information you need in the moment. Restaurants load inconsistently, making it hard to find and order food (and many venues strong-arm you to order via the app, lest you wait in a severely understaffed line). For some reason, my hotel key didn’t sync to my account. For some other reason, scanning tickets to enter the park and hop on rides via Apple Wallet created an error that stopped my family in our tracks again and again, requiring managers to come by with an administrative tablet while people behind us grew angry. At one point, an employee suggested we give up on the apps and just try RFID cards that Disney could supply, like you use to open hotel doors—because app-based tickets had problems “all the time.”

Edge cases happen, of course, and suffice to say I was unlucky. But even when it works, Disney’s app pales in comparison to an app like the one Starbucks has built—which allows efficient payments, ordering, wayfinding, and rewards, and still manages to upsell you along the way. As such, when I think about my most recent trip to Starbucks, I think about my coffee order. And when I think about my most recent trip to Disney? I think about so much that failed me in that app. [Photo: Brian McGowan/Unsplash] The cast Disney’s Orlando parks employ a small army of staff—77,000 “cast members” handle everything from making Mickey waffles to dancing in parades. Their wages start at $15 per hour (going up to $18 per hour later this year). Surviving on that kind of pay is hard, leading some employees to skip meals and sleep in their cars. This is happening as they face an increasingly entitled visitor base that’s paying ever-higher prices for the experience. What it seemingly adds up to is something I was reluctant to even voice to Disney experts: Was it me, or were a lot of the employees unapologetic, even rude at times? Certainly some—especially those I met who had been at Disney for decades—were extremely friendly and helpful. Others were most certainly not.

Yet both Speigel and Wolfe know exactly what I’m talking about, and Wolfe notes it’s been a frequent guest complaint for the past few years. “One thing that’s impacted our industry dramatically is wages and labor shortage. Whether you’re Disney, Universal, SeaWorld, or Six Flags, no one has enough employees,” says Speigel, who points out that the current crop of employees in amusement parks came up during COVID-19, when he says workers had more incentive to walk away from a job, and training became more lax in the interest of retention. One former Disney employee who wants to remain anonymous shared how their experience changed before and after the height of the pandemic with an onboarding experience called Traditions. This day-long initiation out of Disney University (which is located in close proximity to the parks behind the Magic Kingdom) is an important part of welcoming new cast members to the team and energizing them to create Disney magic.

“Even the little things felt like a bigger deal in 2020, like Mickey came and handed each person their name tag; our ears were in a box so it was a big ‘surprise’ to open the box and see them. And in general, I remember watching more videos about cast members who worked there for a long time . . . who moved their way up the company. The whole thing was made to make you feel like you were a part of something big and important,” the source recalls. “Then, in 2022 . . . Mickey popped in to wave to everyone, but he did not stay. The ears were just sitting on our chairs—this is just a silly little nitpicky thing, I know. And Traditions was only a half-day thing. There were still some of the same videos and stuff from pre-pandemic, but all the ‘magic’ was kinda stripped away and it felt more like, ‘You are an employee. Here are the rules.’” (A Disney spokesperson told Fast Company that it still hosts full-day Traditions.) Training and staffing may be part of the current issues with employees at Disney. But notably, these workers have also gone through a lot since 2020—given that the parks operate in a public-health-contentious, conservative state. “Cast members were treated abysmally by guests during COVID. Guests were required to wear masks, and we heard about issues every single day of cast members reduced to tears because guests were so terrible about [it],” says Wolfe, noting that this psychological trauma was what she believed to be the leading cause of issues with cast members today.

Yet the attitude of the employees is only one aspect of the experience they create for visitors. At times, the parks felt devoid of so many of the characters I recall walking around in costume when I was younger. Disney has a name for this important touch: Streetmosphere. It’s the atmosphere that’s created by actors, musicians, and other performers that helps transform acres of concrete and carnival rides into something more special. Wolfe says that Streetmosphere was a COVID casualty, and it hasn’t recovered. “Most of those cast members did not come back. They didn’t choose not to come back; Disney didn’t bring Streetmosphere back,” she says. “All the interactive stuff, like a mayor talking to people on Main Street USA. . . . That entertainment has not returned.” And yet that’s the sort of entertainment that Disney is known for and that other brands just can’t match. It’s an effect made worse by the fact that it’s very rare to see characters roaming around in Disney World. A chance encounter with Mickey or Ariel is basically unheard of (though Disneyland, in California, has always had its characters walk around more regularly). Instead, Disney sequesters characters to special brunches and other photo ops for an extra cost, and the lines for these pictures are some of the longest in the parks.

“We’re seeing Disney maximize revenue while minimizing bodies,” says Wolfe, noting how smaller casts visited by fewer park-goers can still drive profits. An event like Mickey’s Scary Party goes so far as to feature specialty characters you can’t find anywhere else. She suggests it’s like Disney saying, “‘We’re not going to give them to you for free in the parks. You need to pay another $200 for this ticketed event.’” Between heat, platforms, and staffing, it’s difficult to encapsulate all of these distinct problems, and how they can snowball into what can be a very trying experience for guests hoping to have a once-in-a-lifetime trip. It’s easy to argue that Disney can’t do better; it has tens of millions of people to please, after all. But Disney is a rare company that has complete control of its physical and digital spaces. You won’t find another operation in the U.S. that can guide every touchpoint of a consumer experience like Disney can—from choosing the sheets you wake up on to providing the transportation to the park to launching you on laser bike through the sky at mind-numbing speed. Plus, it has some of the most beloved characters in cinematic history to keep you entertained along the way.

My family still has some wonderful memories from our visit to Disney World. But I’ll be honest: We would have made wonderful memories on any trip. Despite all of its claims, Disney does not own a monopoly on magic.