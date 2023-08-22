Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Workplace category.

The best workplace design of 2023

BY AJ Hess

The Workplace category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects built to make workers happier and more productive. This year’s winner, Space10 Library, transformed the ground floor of a Copenhagen office into collaboration space that opens itself up to the community. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

[Photo: Seth Nicolas]

Finalists

237 Moffett Park Drive
Google

[Photo: Marco Zecchin]

Bark Headquarters
Bark

Google Humboldt Campus
SITU/Nash Hurley Architecture Studio/Devcon

Le Truc, Publicis Groupe
Architecture Plus Information (A+I)

Ottobock North American Flagship Clinic and Headquarters
PDR

Honorable Mentions

Join Me
Adobe

Kering, HQ, Paris
Unispace

L.L.Bean Maine Headquarters
L.L.Bean

NBA Headquarters
Studios Architecture

Spine
Form Us With Love

Systems Reef 2
BVN

ZippSpace Pro
Zippsafe

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Workplace honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

AJ Hess is a staff editor for Fast Company’s Work Life section. AJ previously covered work and education for CNBC. More

