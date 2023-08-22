Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Wellness category.

The best wellness design of 2023

BY Heidi Mitchell

The Wellness category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors products, services, and environments that seek to promote a healthy lifestyle. This year’s winner, the Smart Bed Sleep System by Dawn House, is a high-design alternative to a hospital bed that offers health monitoring, voice commands, and support rails. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

BBalance
Baracoda

Venom Go
Hyperice

Honorable Mentions

Axis
LIT Method

Sensory knot pillows
Bearaby

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Wellness honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

Heidi Mitchell is a frequent contributor to Fast Company, covering wellness, beauty, and travel.

