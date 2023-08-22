The best user experience design of 2023

The User Experience category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that consider a user’s journey, from beginning to end. This year’s winner, the DCTclock by Linus Health, gives a digital makeover to an important cognitive screening test. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.
Finalists
Microbiome Wipe
Thorne HealthTech
Sunhouse and Evans Sensory Percussion
Loft
Honorable Mentions
Block Charges
Capital One
Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle
Smart Design
L’Oréal Brow Magic
L’Oréal
Look and Talk
Google
Navan
Navan
Orlando International Airport: Terminal C
Gentilhomme
Virtual fitting
NeXR Technologies
