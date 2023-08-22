Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the User Experience category.

The best user experience design of 2023

BY Mark Wilson

The User Experience category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that consider a user’s journey, from beginning to end. This year’s winner, the DCTclock by Linus Health, gives a digital makeover to an important cognitive screening test. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Microbiome Wipe
Thorne HealthTech

Sunhouse and Evans Sensory Percussion
Loft

Honorable Mentions

Block Charges
Capital One

Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle
Smart Design

L’Oréal Brow Magic
L’Oréal

Look and Talk
Google

Navan
Navan

Orlando International Airport: Terminal C
Gentilhomme

Virtual fitting
NeXR Technologies

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The User Experience honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

