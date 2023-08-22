The best transportation design of 2023

The Transportation category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that dramatically improve how we get around. This year’s winner, Airmade Air Fuel by Air Company, is an alternative fuel made from captured CO2 for the pollution-heavy aviation industry. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.
Finalists
Aurora Horizon
Aurora
Honorable Mentions
Candela C-8
Candela Technology
Redesigned Yellow School Bus
Zūm Services
