See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Transportation category.

The best transportation design of 2023

BY Jesus Diaz

The Transportation category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that dramatically improve how we get around. This year’s winner, Airmade Air Fuel by Air Company, is an alternative fuel made from captured CO2 for the pollution-heavy aviation industry. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Aurora Horizon
Aurora

Honorable Mentions

Candela C-8
Candela Technology

Redesigned Yellow School Bus
Zūm Services

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Transportation honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation By Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

Jesus Diaz is a screenwriter and producer whose latest work includes the mini-documentary series Control Z: The Future to Undo, the futurist daily Novaceno, and the book The Secrets of Lego House. More

