See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Sustainability category.

The best sustainable designs of 2023

BY Aimee Rawlins

The Sustainability category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects that use inventive design to meaningfully reduce harm to the environment. This year’s winner, Power From the People by ItsElectric, provide cheap and accessible power to electric vehicles via sleek curbside charging stations. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Flyt Permeable Pavers
Snøhetta

Hydrogen fuel cell-powered top-pick container handler
Hyster

Nike Forward
Nike

Triton Wave Energy Converter
Oscilla Power

Honorable Mentions

Label-free multipack
PepsiCo

M0.0NSHOT
Allbirds

Micro nuclear power plant
Last Energy

Opti-Filter System
Opti-Harvest

Path
Humanscale

PFAS Removal Solution
Allonnia

Plant-based seafood
New School Foods

Shellmet
TBWAHakuhodo

Sustainability Transformation Platform
Actual

The Residences at 1428 Brickell
Ytech

TwistMist propellant-free aerosol
Alternative Packaging Solutions

Ultra-low carbon concrete manufacturing
CarbonBuilt

Volterra
Bowlus

Waste Me Not Campaign
KraveBeauty

Wireless charging system for lift trucks
Resonant Link

Zippered wood technology
HiLo Lab and LoDo Lab

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Sustainability honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation By Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

