POV: Why the head of DEI should report to HR

BY Diane Samuels and Samantha Gilbert4 minute read

Diversity, equity, and inclusion work is at a crossroads as momentum from historic corporate commitments in 2020 slows amid burnout and backlash. Those pushing for continued progress are increasingly pinning their hopes on chief diversity officers (CDOs). But while they might be united on who to turn to, diversity advocates differ on where key changemakers should sit within their organizations—and some risk shortchanging a key strategic partner: human resources.

The number of CDOs, charged with making good on ambitious corporate DEI pledges, grew significantly over the past half decade. In 2018, fewer than half of all S&P 500 companies had CDOs; by 2022, nearly three-quarters employed one. But the recent high-profile departures of several DEI executives have prompted anxiety about the role’s prominence and prioritization within corporate America. And with CDOs serving as a kind of bellwether for ongoing organizational commitment to DEI, some have suggested empowering the position through new organizational structures. Specifically, they assert that DEI professionals should not report to HR. Although well-intentioned, this proposal fundamentally misunderstands the role of a cross-functional department charged with nurturing and developing an organization’s people and culture. As HR professionals with decades of experience, we know firsthand the transformative power of situating DEI efforts within a deeply engaged, values-driven HR department. Related: POV: The head of DEI should not report to HR

The modern role of HR is a far cry from the outdated stereotype of an office shuffling paperwork and policing employee behavior. While HR does still have a compliance function, it has evolved over the past quarter century from a department concerned with enforcement to one centered on advocacy on behalf of any business’s most significant asset: employees. Finances reflect this priority; compensation and benefits is invariably the most substantial line item for any company, and organizations that do not prioritize their people struggle with high turnover and reputational damage that hurt the bottom line. HR’s expanded mission HR has been instrumental in helping employers and employees navigate the shifting landscape of modern work as movements like #MeToo, Black Lives Matter, Stop Asian Hate, and more prompted overdue discussions of racial identity and equity and gendered office dynamics. The pandemic accelerated this melding of personal and professional, with HR on the front lines of helping smooth the jagged edges of work-from-home woes and childcare crises. Indeed, as the department closest to the day-to-day needs and concerns of workers, HR is a transformational leadership partner equipped to champion change at the highest level. The best HR professionals serve as experts on a range of people-related areas, such as organizational development, employee relations, and coaching. They also take the lead on workplace-wide seminars and standards development. DEI-focused training, including identifying unconscious biases, adopting anti-racist practices, and more, must be central to—not separate from—this work, embedded alongside other key priorities.

Indeed, many of the functions that fall naturally under HR’s purview help determine whether an organization is truly diverse, equitable, and inclusive. And HR professionals have often led the way in implementing what we now regard as DEI best practices, like transparent salary bands and equitable parental leave. From pay parity to accessible workplaces and unbiased promotion guidelines, HR oversees the policies and procedures that ensure employees feel personally supported, professionally valued, and fairly treated. Specific DEI initiatives enhance and improve upon this work, but at the end of the day they are inextricable from it. Related: There’s a mass exodus of tech DEI leaders What’s more, HR’s broad mandate touches all levels of seniority and layers of organizational structure. Those who insist that CDOs must move out from under HR in order to truly work across the entire organization disprove their own point. HR’s expansive reach makes it especially well-equipped to work with CDOs and other diversity experts, ensuring that their recommendations are implemented in every corner of the company. Conversely, splitting DEI off from HR robs an essential organizational priority of institutional knowledge and support and risks spawning duplicative—or even contradictory—efforts. Collaborative, cross-organizational influence and understanding are crucial to creating a robust and effective DEI program.

