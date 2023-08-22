The best designs by students in 2023

The Student category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the best projects designed by students. This year’s winner, the Hug, by Natalie Schaake from the Savannah College of Art and Design, is a chair designed to relieve stress, even during assembly. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

[Image: ©2022 Natalie Schaake] Finalists Circa lamp

Savannah College of Art and Design Moray

Savannah College of Art and Design Honorable Mentions Alle

Savannah College of Art and Design

La Junta

María Risueño Dominguez / Emeco and Massachusetts Institute of Technology Peristaltic (PS) Suit

MIT Media Lab TINA: A bioremediation and mining solution

Harvard University Graduate School of Design

Use Your Mouth

The Student honorees are part of Fast Company's 2023 Innovation By Design Awards.