See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Student category.

The best designs by students in 2023

BY Margaret Andersen

The Student category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the best projects designed by students. This year’s winner, the Hug, by Natalie Schaake from the Savannah College of Art and Design, is a chair designed to relieve stress, even during assembly. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

[Image: ©2022 Natalie Schaake]

Finalists

Circa lamp
Savannah College of Art and Design

Moray
Savannah College of Art and Design

Honorable Mentions

Alle
Savannah College of Art and Design

La Junta
María Risueño Dominguez / Emeco and Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Peristaltic (PS) Suit
MIT Media Lab

TINA: A bioremediation and mining solution
Harvard University Graduate School of Design

Use Your Mouth
Savannah College of Art and Design

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Student honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation By Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Margaret Andersen is a contributor for Fast Company and a judge for Innovation By Design 2023 More

