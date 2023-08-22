The best designs by students in 2023

The Student category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the best projects designed by students. This year’s winner, the Hug, by Natalie Schaake from the Savannah College of Art and Design, is a chair designed to relieve stress, even during assembly. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.
Finalists
Circa lamp
Savannah College of Art and Design
Moray
Savannah College of Art and Design
Honorable Mentions
Alle
Savannah College of Art and Design
La Junta
María Risueño Dominguez / Emeco and Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Peristaltic (PS) Suit
MIT Media Lab
TINA: A bioremediation and mining solution
Harvard University Graduate School of Design
Use Your Mouth
Savannah College of Art and Design
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
The Student honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation By Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.
