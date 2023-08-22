The most innovative sports and recreation design of 2023

The Sports and Recreation category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors products, services, and environments designed to elevate the game for athletes, amateurs, or fans. This year’s winner, Kickr Rollr by Wahoo Fitness, is an indoor cycling stand that uses dual rollers and controlled resistance to allow riders a road-like ride. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists Kit Us Out

Design Bridge and Partners Osprey Talon Earth 22 Pack

Osprey Packs Playfinity Gaming Baseball

Playfinity

The Track at New Balance

Elkus Manfredi Architects [Photo: ©Robert Benson] Honorable Mentions Axiom

Riddell Boxing Bag

Bhout

Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle

Smart Design Lander Skateboards

Lander Skateboards MTL Skyfire 2

Merrell

NBA iOS and Android App

National Basketball Association PitchR

BaseballCloud Spryng

MAS Design

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted] The Sports and Recreation honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.