Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Sports and Recreation category.

The most innovative sports and recreation design of 2023

BY Paul Mueller

The Sports and Recreation category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors products, services, and environments designed to elevate the game for athletes, amateurs, or fans. This year’s winner, Kickr Rollr by Wahoo Fitness, is an indoor cycling stand that uses dual rollers and controlled resistance to allow riders a road-like ride. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Kit Us Out
Design Bridge and Partners

Osprey Talon Earth 22 Pack
Osprey Packs

Playfinity Gaming Baseball
Playfinity

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

The Track at New Balance
Elkus Manfredi Architects

[Photo: ©Robert Benson]

Honorable Mentions

Axiom
Riddell

Boxing Bag
Bhout

Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle
Smart Design

Lander Skateboards
Lander Skateboards

MTL Skyfire 2
Merrell

advertisement

NBA iOS and Android App
National Basketball Association

PitchR
BaseballCloud

Spryng
MAS Design

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Sports and Recreation honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

A founding editor of The Players’ Tribune, Paul Mueller is a freelance writer and content strategist based in Florida. More

Explore Topics