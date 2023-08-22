Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Spaces and Places category.

The best architectural design of 2023

BY Nate Berg

The Spaces and Places category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors buildings, structures, and interior designs that solve problems in the built environment. This year’s winner, Eric Owen Moss’s (W)rapper, is an earthquake-proof building that wears its skeleton on the outside. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center and New York Philharmonic Diamond Schmitt (Concert Theatre & Masterplan) & Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners (Public Spaces)

Juno East Austin
Juno

Manitou a bi Bii daziigae, RRC Polytech
Diamond Schmitt and Number Ten Architectural Group

Parkade of the Future
5468796 Architecture / Kasian Architecture, Interior Design and Planning

Honorable Mentions

Bell Works
Inspired by Somerset Development

CME Center
Krueck Sexton Partners

Founders Hall, University of Washington’s Foster School of Business LMN Architects

[Photo: Tim Griffith]

Housing Singapore’s Migrant Workers
Agency/Dormitory Association of Singapore

Hunters Point Resort and Marina
Pearl Homes

Mississippi Workshop
Waechter Architecture

Snow Space
Polestar

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Spaces and Places honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation By Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

Nate Berg is a staff writer at Fast Company, where he writes about design, architecture, urban development, and industrial design. He has written for publications including the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Atlantic, Wired, the Guardian, Dwell, Wallpaper, and Curbed More

