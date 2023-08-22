The best architectural design of 2023

The Spaces and Places category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors buildings, structures, and interior designs that solve problems in the built environment. This year’s winner, Eric Owen Moss’s (W)rapper, is an earthquake-proof building that wears its skeleton on the outside. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.
Finalists
David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center and New York Philharmonic Diamond Schmitt (Concert Theatre & Masterplan) & Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners (Public Spaces)
Juno East Austin
Juno
Manitou a bi Bii daziigae, RRC Polytech
Diamond Schmitt and Number Ten Architectural Group
Parkade of the Future
5468796 Architecture / Kasian Architecture, Interior Design and Planning
Honorable Mentions
Bell Works
Inspired by Somerset Development
CME Center
Krueck Sexton Partners
Founders Hall, University of Washington’s Foster School of Business LMN Architects
Housing Singapore’s Migrant Workers
Agency/Dormitory Association of Singapore
Hunters Point Resort and Marina
Pearl Homes
Mississippi Workshop
Waechter Architecture
Snow Space
Polestar
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
