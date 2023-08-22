Fast company logo
The best designs for social justice in 2023

BY Talib Visram

The Social Justice category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors products, services, systems, and platforms that help underserved communities or developing countries. This year’s winner, Cool Roofs Indonesia, is a program that rapidly and affordably applies solar reflective coating to roofs, saving energy and reducing indoor temperatures by up to 18 degrees Fahrenheit. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

All In Accessible Marketing and Disability Inclusion in Media
Google

Cleanse
Kohler

ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Campus
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

Megapuff Origami Solar Lamp
Solight Design

Semillas y Raices
DLR Group

The Name
R/GA and Procter & Gamble

Turnout NYC
SITU / Design Trust for Public Space

Honorable Mentions

Ben’s Best Blnz
Pentagram

Blue Lotus
Institute of Design at Illinois Tech

Disruption Cards
Agncy Design

Faces of Travel
Delta Air Lines

Give Where You Live
Mailchimp

Go Nisha Go
Howard Delafield International

Imi Guide
Hopelab

Kit Us Out
Design Bridge and Partners

LGBTQ+ Healthcare Directory
Wide Eye

Central Arizona Shelter Services: The Senior Haven
HDR

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Social Justice honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation By Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

