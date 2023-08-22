The best designs for social justice in 2023

The Social Justice category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors products, services, systems, and platforms that help underserved communities or developing countries. This year’s winner, Cool Roofs Indonesia, is a program that rapidly and affordably applies solar reflective coating to roofs, saving energy and reducing indoor temperatures by up to 18 degrees Fahrenheit. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.
Finalists
All In Accessible Marketing and Disability Inclusion in Media
Google
Cleanse
Kohler
ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Campus
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Megapuff Origami Solar Lamp
Solight Design
Semillas y Raices
DLR Group
The Name
R/GA and Procter & Gamble
Turnout NYC
SITU / Design Trust for Public Space
Honorable Mentions
Ben’s Best Blnz
Pentagram
Blue Lotus
Institute of Design at Illinois Tech
Disruption Cards
Agncy Design
Faces of Travel
Delta Air Lines
Give Where You Live
Mailchimp
Go Nisha Go
Howard Delafield International
Imi Guide
Hopelab
Kit Us Out
Design Bridge and Partners
LGBTQ+ Healthcare Directory
Wide Eye
Central Arizona Shelter Services: The Senior Haven
HDR
