You should try this great new web browser

Judging from the state of Google’s Chrome, Mozilla’s Firefox, and Apple’s Safari in recent years, you might conclude that the companies behind them have decided they’re pretty much perfect as is. Sure, they all get regular updates—Chrome, for instance, is up to version 115(!). But it’s been years since it felt like the browser wars were resulting in better and better products. Somewhere along the way, the pitched battles of earlier years gave way to an uninspired equilibrium. Which is why I’m excited by the arrival of Arc, a clever new entrant from a browser company called, logically enough, the Browser Co. After a long beta period, it recently reached general availability for the Mac, with versions for Windows and mobile platforms in the works. If you have a Mac, it’s well worth checking out right now.

Browser interfaces haven’t changed much since the era when “browsing” was indeed an accurate description of what we did on the web. But the internet long ago became an important app platform unto itself—a place to tackle ambitious work involving multiple online tools. And Arc, which is bristling with imaginative elements, reflects that reality in ways that better-known browsers do not. For instance, instead of cramming tabs into a horizontal row above the web page, it puts them in a vertical sidebar on the left, helping you keep a bunch of tabs open without their labels shrinking past the point of readability. In itself, that’s not a breakthrough: Microsoft’s Edge, maybe the most inventive big-company browser, already does it. (Here’s my colleague Jared Newman’s look at why it works so well there.) But for Arc, putting tabs in a sidebar is just the first step in making them much easier to wrangle. You can stick online apps you use all the time at the top, where they appear as icons, then pin other oft-used sites below that. You’ll definitely want to pin at least a few of them, since the browser periodically archives your unpinned tabs rather than allowing you to accidentally end up with a couple hundred of them open at once.

Arc’s left-hand sidebar offers powerful new features for tab management. If you really embrace Arc’s sidebar, you can create multiple instances of it (called Spaces) and hop between them—say, one for work and one for personal stuff, or Spaces dedicated to particular projects. It’s a nifty way to compartmentalize your online life rather than having it devolve into a random jumble. Arc also has a built-in note-taker and whiteboarding tool, both of which store everything online in shareable form. A feature called Boost lets you mess around with the text and colors of any website, and even delete bits and pieces—I just zapped Twitter/X’s persistent message nudging me to upgrade to a paid account. As I’ve been using Arc, I keep stumbling across useful features I haven’t seen in the major browsers. For instance, if you’re listening to audio or watching video in one tab and switch to another, it automatically gives you a little floating media player. It also offers a mini-browser called Little Arc, which is handy for quick web tasks when you’re working in another app. It lets you drag multiple websites into one browser window where they sit side by side, either vertically or horizontally. Even its helpful suggestion that you set it as your default browser has an unexpectedly user-friendly touch: You can test-drive it as the default for a week rather than making a long-term commitment.

You can view three (or more) web pages in one Arc window. Arc is based on the same Chromium engine as Chrome and Edge, so it works with Chrome extensions. That also allows the Browser Co. to focus on life-enhancing features rather than underlying technology. Full disclosure: I do the majority of my web work on an iPad, and so I won’t embrace it as my primary browser just yet. My fingers are crossed that it lands on the iPad in a form that’s as exhilaratingly creative as the Mac version. I’m rooting for Arc to succeed. But I’d also like its more venerable competitors to take notice and draw inspiration from its fresh thinking. Better still, if it prompts them to come up with new ideas of their own rather than simply co-opting the Browser Co.’s embellishments to browsing as we’ve known it. Meanwhile, if you’ve got any thoughts on the current state of browsers, I’d love to hear from you—especially if you’re using a plucky small-time contender such as Vivaldi or Brave, or have already tried Arc. Shoot me your thoughts at hmccracken@fastcompany.com, and I might quote them in a future newsletter (unless you request otherwise).

Four stories to read Here’s what I’ve been reading (and writing) lately: Should we believe anything Elon Musk says? Not without applying a generous dose of skepticism and fact-checking, argues Platformer’s Casey Newton. Is Apple’s TV push paying off? Yes from a quality standpoint, but its impact on the bottom line is murky, write Ben Lindbergh and Rob Arthur of the Ringer.

What’s new from the guy who gave us Mint? A new startup that’s trying to make medical information more comprehensible, reports my colleague Jessica Bursztynsky. Can an AI bot make education more personal? The Coursera veterans who founded a company called Uplimit think so, and explain why in this new story from, well, me.