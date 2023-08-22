Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Small Business category.

The best designs by small businesses in 2023

BY Jay Woodruff

The Small Business category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors projects created by companies with fewer than 100 employees. This year’s winner, PFAS Removal Solution by Allonnia, is a portable system that separates and concentrates PFAS from contaminated water using only air bubbles. Read more about the winner here, and see all of the honorees below.

Finalists

A resource guide inspired by “Aftershock”
Maestra

Biobased raw materials from waste
Mycocycle

Deepcell platform
Deepcell

Deliverbee
Franklin Junction

High-Altitude Platform Station
Sceye

Housing Singapore’s Migrant Workers
Agency/Dormitory Association of Singapore

Imi.guide Gender Affirming Tool
Hopelab

Honorable Mentions

Biteables
Little Spoon

Brrr Box
Vig Pak

NS-1: The Nomadic System
Campworks

Orlando International Airport: Terminal C
Gentilhomme

Penpot
Kaleidos

The Arkham Asylum Files: Panic in Gotham City
Animal Repair Shop

The Dresser
Thuma

Virtual Care Platform
AmplifyMD

Vpak SmartBrochure
Vpak Media

The Small Business honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

