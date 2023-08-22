Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Retail category.

The best retail design of 2023

BY Yasmin Gagne

The Retail category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the best retail experiences that bring a company, service, or product to life. This year’s winner, Goat Group’s Immersive Black Friday Experience, turned Black Friday into a weeklong brand experience through an array of new digital tools and features. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

hdPhones & Sidekick
The Home Depot

Recommerce Operating System
Trove

Retail 2.0
CCA Global Partners

Honorable Mentions

Ethical supply chain software
To the Market

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Retail honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation By Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

