The best retail design of 2023

The Retail category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the best retail experiences that bring a company, service, or product to life. This year’s winner, Goat Group’s Immersive Black Friday Experience, turned Black Friday into a weeklong brand experience through an array of new digital tools and features. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.
Finalists
hdPhones & Sidekick
The Home Depot
Recommerce Operating System
Trove
Retail 2.0
CCA Global Partners
Honorable Mentions
Ethical supply chain software
To the Market
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
The Retail honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation By Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.
The extended deadline for Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards is this Friday, December 13, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.