See the full list of honorees of Fast Company's 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Security category.

The most innovative security design of 2023

BY Steven Melendez

The Security category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors physical and digital products that create a safer, more secure world. This year’s winner, World of Haiku, is an interactive video game designed to teach introductory Linux skills through gameplay, reducing the learn curve and expediting a player’s job-readiness in the process. Read more about the winner here, and see all of the honorees below.

Finalists

Arkose MatchKey
Arkose Labs

Duo Passwordless
Cisco

Nextbase iQ
Nextbase

Pathfinder
Kayhan Space

Honorable Mentions

Allthenticator
Allthenticate

Cisco XDR
DesignMap / Cisco

inHere
Fidelity National Financial

Online Privacy Protection
Discover Financial Services

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Security honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation By Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

Steven Melendez is an independent journalist living in New Orleans. More

