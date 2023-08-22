Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Rapid Response category.

The best design projects that rapidly respond to current events

BY Christopher Zara

The Rapid Response category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors innovative projects, products, or services designed to react quickly to current events. This year’s winner, Pentagram Austin, designed an identity for UAnimals, a Ukrainian nonprofit dedicated to saving animals from war zones. Read more about the winner here, and see all of the honorees below.

Finalists

Forced Mother’s Day
GSD&M

Honorable Mentions

ECS 1
Base and Power City

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Rapid Response honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation By Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

