The best product design of 2023

The Product category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the most innovative hardware and industrial design. This year’s winner, Microsoft’s Adaptive Accessories, is a line of 3D-printed programmable buttons and a mouse that allow people with accessibility issues to create customized control schemes for their computers and phones. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.
Finalists
Åik
Cake 0 Emission
Ditto
Nottingham Spirk
Pixel Watch
Google
The Sharrow MX Propeller
Sharrow Marine
Honorable Mentions
Automation Ecosystem
Formlabs
Command Heavyweight
3M
Lightly
Noho
Logitech Sight
Logitech
Meta Quest Pro
Meta
Nest Wifi Pro
Google
Newson Task
Knoll
NS-1: The Nomadic System
Campworks
Ooni Volt
Ooni Pizza Ovens
Platinum
Quantum-Si
PlayStation VR2
Sony Interactive Entertainment
QuietAir Dryer
Helen of Troy
The Aurora Collection
Logitech G
ToughBuilt Folding Pull Saw
ToughBuilt Industries
Trav’ler Stroll ’N Wagon
Radio Flyer
TS Ultra
Verge Motorcycles
UE Drops
Logitech Ultimate Ears
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
The Product honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation By Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.