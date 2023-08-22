Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Product category.

The best product design of 2023

BY Mark Wilson

The Product category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors the most innovative hardware and industrial design. This year’s winner, Microsoft’s Adaptive Accessories, is a line of 3D-printed programmable buttons and a mouse that allow people with accessibility issues to create customized control schemes for their computers and phones. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

Åik
Cake 0 Emission

Ditto
Nottingham Spirk

Pixel Watch
Google

The Sharrow MX Propeller
Sharrow Marine

Honorable Mentions

Automation Ecosystem
Formlabs

Command Heavyweight
3M

Lightly
Noho

Logitech Sight
Logitech

Meta Quest Pro
Meta

Nest Wifi Pro
Google

Newson Task
Knoll

NS-1: The Nomadic System
Campworks

Ooni Volt
Ooni Pizza Ovens

Platinum
Quantum-Si

PlayStation VR2
Sony Interactive Entertainment

QuietAir Dryer
Helen of Troy

The Aurora Collection
Logitech G

ToughBuilt Folding Pull Saw
ToughBuilt Industries

Trav’ler Stroll ’N Wagon
Radio Flyer

TS Ultra
Verge Motorcycles

UE Drops
Logitech Ultimate Ears

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Product honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation By Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

Mark Wilson is the Global Design Editor at Fast Company. He has written about design, technology, and culture for almost 15 years More

