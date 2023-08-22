The most innovative design solutions to COVID-19 in 2023

The Pandemic Action category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors designs meant to mitigate either the health effects of COVID-19 or the economic effects of lockdowns. This year’s winner, the Downtown San Francisco Public Realm Action Plan by Sitelab Urban Studio, is a creative comprehensive plan to reimagine the public realm of San Francisco’s financial district that was thoroughly ravaged by the pandemic and its aftermath. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.