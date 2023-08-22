Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards in the Pandemic Action category.

The most innovative design solutions to COVID-19 in 2023

BY Morgan Clendaniel

The Pandemic Action category of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards honors designs meant to mitigate either the health effects of COVID-19 or the economic effects of lockdowns. This year’s winner, the Downtown San Francisco Public Realm Action Plan by Sitelab Urban Studio, is a creative comprehensive plan to reimagine the public realm of San Francisco’s financial district that was thoroughly ravaged by the pandemic and its aftermath. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

COVID-19 vaccine and treatment production
Michigan Economic Development Corp.

Honorable Mentions

Octavia
Apriori Bio

Sciaire and Aaira Air Purifiers
DH Lifelabs

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

The Pandemic Action honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation By Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

Morgan Clendaniel is a deputy digital editor at Fast Company, overseeing Co.Design and the Impact section.. He has written Fast Company features on Nextdoor and labor leader Sara Nelson, for which he won a 2021 Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing award.  More

